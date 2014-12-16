Managing the One-Person Library
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- About the author
- Preface
- 1: Who is a one-person, or solo, librarian? And how do they manage to do what they do?
- Abstract
- Time management
- Organizational management strategies
- Change management strategies
- Stress management
- People management
- Case studies
- To summarize
- 2: Marketing your library
- Abstract
- Resources and strategies
- Case studies
- To summarize
- 3: Professional development
- Abstract
- Meetings and networking
- Webinars and podcasts
- Social media and networking
- Writing
- Teaching
- Case studies
- To summarize
- 4: Collection development
- Abstract
- How does a solo librarian learn collection development skills?
- What constitute good collection development skills?
- What materials do solo librarians include in their collection development?
- Tips and techniques on purchasing items at a lower cost
- Case studies
- To summarize
- 5: IT resources, troubleshooting, internet security, and library security
- Abstract
- IT resources and troubleshooting
- Internet security
- Library security
- Case studies
- To summarize
- 6: Cataloging and serials management
- Abstract
- Cataloging
- Serials management
- Case studies
- To summarize
- 7: Staffing the one-person library
- Abstract
- Staffing strategies for solo librarians
- Training staff
- Assessing staff
- To summarize
- 8: Final thoughts on solo librarianship and the future of solo librarians
- Abstract
- Useful websites
- Index
Description
Managing the one-person library provides a useful and needed resource for solo librarians confronted with the challenges of running a small library. The author uniquely focuses on topics encountered by solo librarians, such as IT troubleshooting and library security. Chapters on library management, collection development, serials management, and library marketing are included to enable solo librarians to easily manage day-to-day operations in these areas, and advise on how to respond to any challenges that should (and will) arise. This book will provide a much-needed resource manual that will allow solo librarians of all backgrounds, and paraprofessionals, to manage their collections as effectively as their larger librarian counterparts.
Key Features
- Written by a librarian with extensive solo library management in the field
- Targeted to all types of solo librarians (e.g., medical, law, academic)
- Essential reading for paraprofessional librarians who manage one-person libraries
Readership
Solo librarians (e.g Medical, Law, Academic), Paraprofessional library managers, Practitioners
Details
- No. of pages:
- 88
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 16th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633572
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346715
Larry Cooperman Author
Larry Cooperman is an adjunct faculty librarian at the University of Central Florida, specializing in online reference research for undergraduates, graduates, and faculty. He received his M.S. in Library and Information Science from Simmons College Graduate School of Library and Information Science (GSLIS) in 2002, and has 10 years’ experience managing solo libraries, primarily in the academic field at the baccalaureate and associates degree level. He volunteers approximately twelve hours per month as an online reference librarian on the State of Florida’s Ask-a-Librarian, and serves as one of five state-wide mentors for new librarian participants on Ask-a-Librarian. He has taught his online course, Managing the One-Person Library, for Simmons GSLIS since 2009. He also writes book and Internet reviews for School Library Journal, Reference & User Services Quarterly, and College & Research Library News. He received the 2009-2010 Everglades University Librarian of the Year Award and the Outstanding Achievement Award for Book Reviews from the Reference and Users Association of the American Library Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Central Florida, USA