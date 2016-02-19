Managing the Environment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750615747, 9781483292885

Managing the Environment

1st Edition

Business Opportunity and Responsibility

Authors: John R. Beaumont BRIAN WHITAKER LENE PEDERSEN
eBook ISBN: 9781483292885
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th October 1993
Page Count: 283
Managing the Environment offers an interdisciplinary and multi-functional management approach to the environmental issues affecting business practice.

Many of the books published on this subject have so far been written by environmental scientists or from a strictly economic viewpoint. Managing the Environment aims to redress the balance by considering the impacts of environmental issues on various management functions, including accounting and finance, marketing, production and operations, information systems and organizational behaviour and culture. Each chapter includes review and study questions, and case studies form an important part of the book.

An up-to-date and practical text
Many examples and cases
A multi-functional management approach

MBA and final year undergraduate students following business studies courses, other students following courses in environmental science, engineering management and social sciences. Also suitable for short courses in environmental management.

Preface; List of case studies; Can we manage?; Strategic business management; Accounting and financial management; Marketing management; Production and operations management; Information resources management; Corporate culture, identity and human resources management; Towards the next millennium; Index.

John R. Beaumont

City University Business School, London

BRIAN WHITAKER

Market Development Manager (The Environment), IBM (UK) Ltd

LENE PEDERSEN

Copenhagen Business School

