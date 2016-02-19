Managing the Environment
1st Edition
Business Opportunity and Responsibility
Description
Managing the Environment offers an interdisciplinary and multi-functional management approach to the environmental issues affecting business practice.
Many of the books published on this subject have so far been written by environmental scientists or from a strictly economic viewpoint. Managing the Environment aims to redress the balance by considering the impacts of environmental issues on various management functions, including accounting and finance, marketing, production and operations, information systems and organizational behaviour and culture. Each chapter includes review and study questions, and case studies form an important part of the book.
Key Features
An up-to-date and practical text
Many examples and cases
A multi-functional management approach
Readership
MBA and final year undergraduate students following business studies courses, other students following courses in environmental science, engineering management and social sciences. Also suitable for short courses in environmental management.
Table of Contents
Preface; List of case studies; Can we manage?; Strategic business management; Accounting and financial management; Marketing management; Production and operations management; Information resources management; Corporate culture, identity and human resources management; Towards the next millennium; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 283
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 26th October 1993
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292885
About the Author
John R. Beaumont
Affiliations and Expertise
City University Business School, London
BRIAN WHITAKER
Affiliations and Expertise
Market Development Manager (The Environment), IBM (UK) Ltd
LENE PEDERSEN
Affiliations and Expertise
Copenhagen Business School