Managing the Deltoid ligament injury and instability, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323792301

Managing the Deltoid ligament injury and instability, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3

1st Edition

Editors: Gaston Slullitel Roxa Ruiz
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323792301
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th September 2021
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Roxa Ruiz and Gaston Slullitel, will discuss Deltoid Spring Ligament Complex and Medial Ankle Instability. This issue is one of four selected each year by long-time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson. Topics in this issue will include: Anatomy of deltoid-spring ligament complex, Biomechanics of medial ankle and peritalar instability, Imaging of peritalar instability, Clinical appearance of medial ankle instability, Arthroscopic assessment and treatment of medial ankle instability, Current concepts in treatment of acute medial ankle instability, State of the art in treatment of chronic medial ankle instability, Current trends in treatment of injuries to spring ligament, Deltoid rupture in ankle fracture, Current concepts in treatment of ligament incompetence in the acquired flatfoot, and The failed deltoid ligament in the valgus misaligned ankle. 

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
28th September 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323792301

About the Editors

Gaston Slullitel

Affiliations and Expertise

Instituto de Ortopedia Jaime Slullitel Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina San Luis 2534 2000 Rosario, Argentina

Roxa Ruiz

Affiliations and Expertise

By Roxa Ruiz, MD Senior Attending Foot and Ankle Surgeon, Clinic of Orthopaedic Surgery, Kantonsspital Baselland, Liestal, Switzerland

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.