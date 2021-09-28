Managing the Deltoid ligament injury and instability, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Roxa Ruiz and Gaston Slullitel, will discuss Deltoid Spring Ligament Complex and Medial Ankle Instability. This issue is one of four selected each year by long-time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson. Topics in this issue will include: Anatomy of deltoid-spring ligament complex, Biomechanics of medial ankle and peritalar instability, Imaging of peritalar instability, Clinical appearance of medial ankle instability, Arthroscopic assessment and treatment of medial ankle instability, Current concepts in treatment of acute medial ankle instability, State of the art in treatment of chronic medial ankle instability, Current trends in treatment of injuries to spring ligament, Deltoid rupture in ankle fracture, Current concepts in treatment of ligament incompetence in the acquired flatfoot, and The failed deltoid ligament in the valgus misaligned ankle.