Managing the Deltoid ligament injury and instability, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 26-3
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Roxa Ruiz and Gaston Slullitel, will discuss Deltoid Spring Ligament Complex and Medial Ankle Instability. This issue is one of four selected each year by long-time series Consulting Editor, Dr. Mark Myerson. Topics in this issue will include: Anatomy of deltoid-spring ligament complex, Biomechanics of medial ankle and peritalar instability, Imaging of peritalar instability, Clinical appearance of medial ankle instability, Arthroscopic assessment and treatment of medial ankle instability, Current concepts in treatment of acute medial ankle instability, State of the art in treatment of chronic medial ankle instability, Current trends in treatment of injuries to spring ligament, Deltoid rupture in ankle fracture, Current concepts in treatment of ligament incompetence in the acquired flatfoot, and The failed deltoid ligament in the valgus misaligned ankle.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th September 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323792301
About the Editors
Gaston Slullitel
Affiliations and Expertise
Instituto de Ortopedia Jaime Slullitel Rosario, Santa Fe, Argentina San Luis 2534 2000 Rosario, Argentina
Roxa Ruiz
Affiliations and Expertise
By Roxa Ruiz, MD Senior Attending Foot and Ankle Surgeon, Clinic of Orthopaedic Surgery, Kantonsspital Baselland, Liestal, Switzerland
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.