Managing Software Deliverables - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781555583132, 9780080510934

Managing Software Deliverables

1st Edition

A Software Development Management Methodology

Authors: John Rittinghouse, PhD, CISM
eBook ISBN: 9780080510934
Paperback ISBN: 9781555583132
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 12th November 2003
Page Count: 320
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
6700.00
5695.00
84.54
71.86
50.99
43.34
82.95
70.51
63.95
54.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
48.99
41.64
60.95
51.81
73.95
62.86
79.95
67.96
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Managing Software Deliverables describes a set of proven processes for establishing an effective Software Program Management Office (SPMO) function in a corporate setting. Every business that has people performing Software Project Management (PM) activities has a need for these processes. In some instances, an organization may already have a PMO chartered with overall responsibility for each project managed in an enterprise. In those cases, this book will either provide validation of their efforts or it will provide some techniques and useful approaches that can be utilized to further improve on their overall implementation of the PMO. In the vast majority of cases in business, however, a PMO is unheard of. Each project managed in the enterprise is unfortunately managed separately from all others (at great cost in both time and money to the enterprise).

Key Features

  • Phase Roadmaps clearly depict what is expected by all parties at each phase of effort
  • Pre-built Intranet is ready to deploy in a corporate setting and provides immediate use
  • Process Methodology adheres to proven best-practices for software development

Readership

Software development managers, project managers, consultants, corporate software teams

Table of Contents

Foreword by Dr. Bill Hancock; Introduction to the Systems Engineering Process (SEP); Understanding Software Program Management O (SPMO); SEP Phases: Initiation; Analysis and Detailed Planning; Detailed Design; Construction; Testing; Implementation; Support; Project Closeout; Choosing a Development Strategy; Putting It All Together; Appendices: Roadmaps; Answers to Chapter Review Questions

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Digital Press 2003
Published:
Imprint:
Digital Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080510934
Paperback ISBN:
9781555583132

About the Author

John Rittinghouse, PhD, CISM

John has over 25 years experience in the IT and security sector. He is an often sought management consultant for large enterprise and is currently a member of the Federal Communication Commission's Homeland Security Network Reliabiltiy and Interoperability Council Focus Group on Cybersecurity, working in the Voice over Internet Protocol workgroup.

Affiliations and Expertise

SVP, Professional Security Services at SecureInfo Corporation in San Antonio, TX

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.