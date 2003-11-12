Managing Software Deliverables
1st Edition
A Software Development Management Methodology
Description
Managing Software Deliverables describes a set of proven processes for establishing an effective Software Program Management Office (SPMO) function in a corporate setting. Every business that has people performing Software Project Management (PM) activities has a need for these processes. In some instances, an organization may already have a PMO chartered with overall responsibility for each project managed in an enterprise. In those cases, this book will either provide validation of their efforts or it will provide some techniques and useful approaches that can be utilized to further improve on their overall implementation of the PMO. In the vast majority of cases in business, however, a PMO is unheard of. Each project managed in the enterprise is unfortunately managed separately from all others (at great cost in both time and money to the enterprise).
Key Features
- Phase Roadmaps clearly depict what is expected by all parties at each phase of effort
- Pre-built Intranet is ready to deploy in a corporate setting and provides immediate use
- Process Methodology adheres to proven best-practices for software development
Readership
Software development managers, project managers, consultants, corporate software teams
Table of Contents
Foreword by Dr. Bill Hancock; Introduction to the Systems Engineering Process (SEP); Understanding Software Program Management O (SPMO); SEP Phases: Initiation; Analysis and Detailed Planning; Detailed Design; Construction; Testing; Implementation; Support; Project Closeout; Choosing a Development Strategy; Putting It All Together; Appendices: Roadmaps; Answers to Chapter Review Questions
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 2003
- Published:
- 12th November 2003
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080510934
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781555583132
About the Author
John Rittinghouse, PhD, CISM
John has over 25 years experience in the IT and security sector. He is an often sought management consultant for large enterprise and is currently a member of the Federal Communication Commission's Homeland Security Network Reliabiltiy and Interoperability Council Focus Group on Cybersecurity, working in the Voice over Internet Protocol workgroup.
Affiliations and Expertise
SVP, Professional Security Services at SecureInfo Corporation in San Antonio, TX