Managing Social Media in Libraries
1st Edition
Finding Collaboration, Coordination, and Focus
Table of Contents
List of figures
List of abbreviations
Acknowledgements
Foreword
Preface: make social media fit your library
About the author
Chapter 1: Where have we been with social media?
Abstract:
Introduction
Filtering vs searching
Attention is expensive, while storage is cheap
Time to step back and refocus
Chapter 2: Library organizations as loosely-coupled systems
Abstract:
Introduction
Coordination tools
Presidio of San Francisco Coast Guard Station
What are coordination tools?
The library as loosely-coupled system
Strengths and weaknesses of loosely- coupled systems
Chapter 3: Social media in loosely-coupled systems
Abstract:
Introduction
Internal: capturing knowledge
Internal: collaboration
External: marketing and outreach
Internal and external: giving your people a voice
Internal and external: connecting virtual and physical
Disintermediation
Chapter 4: Defining a purpose
Abstract:
Introduction
Technology adoption
The difference between marketing and community
Joining the conversation
Generated content vs curated content in a fact-checking world
News about the library
Capturing events
User contributions
Capturing internal knowledge
Collaboration
Decision making
Visibility
Finding a focus
Start a good blog
Challenges of participation
Chapter 5: Connecting social media tools to the organization
Abstract:
Introduction
Conundrum of control
Coordination tools and social media
Policies and engagement
Crafting a Social Media Policy
Impact of budgets
Organizational culture and participation rules: creating a shared vision
Management and coordination
Motivating employees to use
Living with mistakes
Finding collaboration, coordination and focus
Chapter 6: Integrating with standard websites
Abstract:
Introduction
The homepage is the homepage
Land wars
Usability testing
Integrating across the sites
Gaining efficiency through RSS
OPACs, subscription tools and social media
The death of social media pages
Unified voices
Chapter 7: Leadership: big ideas do not have to be that big
Abstract:
Introduction
New librarianship
No one can predict the future
Predicting the future
Identity crisis
Glossary
Bibliography
Index
Description
Web 2.0 first created a scramble among librarians to participate in Facebook, YouTube, blogs, and other social media applications, and the turn is now towards management and consolidation. Managing Social Media in Libraries explores the developing information environment, the collaboration among library organizations, and the ways social media may convert the loose connections between library staff members. The book takes librarians beyond the mechanics of using social media, and establishes a framework to move library managers and leaders toward making social media effective. Managing Social Media in Libraries is structured around key topics in this area, including: refocusing after the first use of Web 2.0; library organisations as loosely coupled systems; social media within such systems; defining a purpose for the use of social media; connecting messages and tools; and integrating social media into standard websites.
Key Features
- Provides practical ways of thinking about social media for library managers and leaders
- Provides examples of policies, workflows, and uses of social media tools for library managers and leaders
- Defines organizations as coordinated systems and discusses how social media tools can emphasize the benefits of coordination
Readership
Practicing librarians, library managers, and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 194
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2012
- Published:
- 24th September 2012
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633770
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347118
Reviews
"Managing social media in libraries is highly recommended for all libraries for staff development, and especially recommended for managers looking to develop their institutional social media. The emphasis on a cohesive, coordinated, and institutional view is much needed."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 63, No. 1, 2014
This book is a reflection and critical analysis of the use of social media in libraries that rises above and beyond the typical tool-of-the-month style tomes and provides something much more important: a detailed analysis of the whys of social media and the hows of getting staff and library users involved., Extract from foreword by Michael Stephens
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Troy Swanson Author
Troy A. Swanson is Teaching & Learning Librarian and Library Department Chair at Moraine Valley Community College in the USA. Troy has managed the library’s web presence since the year 2000. He implemented his library’s blogs in 2004 using a content management approach, and the library’s first podcasts for cultural events in 2006. He has published on the library website design and usability in the Journal of Academic Librarianship and Internet Reference Services Quarterly. Troy also writes as a guest author on the Tame the Web blog. His Ph.D. dissertation focused on the management of Web 2.0 in higher education. He has also written on information literacy instruction for college students.
Affiliations and Expertise
Moraine Valley Community College, USA