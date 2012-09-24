Managing Social Media in Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347118, 9781780633770

Managing Social Media in Libraries

1st Edition

Finding Collaboration, Coordination, and Focus

Authors: Troy Swanson
eBook ISBN: 9781780633770
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347118
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 24th September 2012
Page Count: 194
Table of Contents

List of figures

List of abbreviations

Acknowledgements

Foreword

Preface: make social media fit your library

About the author

Chapter 1: Where have we been with social media?

Abstract:

Introduction

Filtering vs searching

Attention is expensive, while storage is cheap

Time to step back and refocus

Chapter 2: Library organizations as loosely-coupled systems

Abstract:

Introduction

Coordination tools

Presidio of San Francisco Coast Guard Station

What are coordination tools?

The library as loosely-coupled system

Strengths and weaknesses of loosely- coupled systems

Chapter 3: Social media in loosely-coupled systems

Abstract:

Introduction

Internal: capturing knowledge

Internal: collaboration

External: marketing and outreach

Internal and external: giving your people a voice

Internal and external: connecting virtual and physical

Disintermediation

Chapter 4: Defining a purpose

Abstract:

Introduction

Technology adoption

The difference between marketing and community

Joining the conversation

Generated content vs curated content in a fact-checking world

News about the library

Capturing events

User contributions

Capturing internal knowledge

Collaboration

Decision making

Visibility

Finding a focus

Start a good blog

Challenges of participation

Chapter 5: Connecting social media tools to the organization

Abstract:

Introduction

Conundrum of control

Coordination tools and social media

Policies and engagement

Crafting a Social Media Policy

Impact of budgets

Organizational culture and participation rules: creating a shared vision

Management and coordination

Motivating employees to use

Living with mistakes

Finding collaboration, coordination and focus

Chapter 6: Integrating with standard websites

Abstract:

Introduction

The homepage is the homepage

Land wars

Usability testing

Integrating across the sites

Gaining efficiency through RSS

OPACs, subscription tools and social media

The death of social media pages

Unified voices

Chapter 7: Leadership: big ideas do not have to be that big

Abstract:

Introduction

New librarianship

No one can predict the future

Predicting the future

Identity crisis

Glossary

Bibliography

Index

Description

Web 2.0 first created a scramble among librarians to participate in Facebook, YouTube, blogs, and other social media applications, and the turn is now towards management and consolidation. Managing Social Media in Libraries explores the developing information environment, the collaboration among library organizations, and the ways social media may convert the loose connections between library staff members. The book takes librarians beyond the mechanics of using social media, and establishes a framework to move library managers and leaders toward making social media effective. Managing Social Media in Libraries is structured around key topics in this area, including: refocusing after the first use of Web 2.0; library organisations as loosely coupled systems; social media within such systems; defining a purpose for the use of social media; connecting messages and tools; and integrating social media into standard websites.

Key Features

  • Provides practical ways of thinking about social media for library managers and leaders
  • Provides examples of policies, workflows, and uses of social media tools for library managers and leaders
  • Defines organizations as coordinated systems and discusses how social media tools can emphasize the benefits of coordination

Readership

Practicing librarians, library managers, and students of Library and Information Science

Details

No. of pages:
194
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780633770
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347118

Reviews

"Managing social media in libraries is highly recommended for all libraries for staff development, and especially recommended for managers looking to develop their institutional social media. The emphasis on a cohesive, coordinated, and institutional view is much needed."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 63, No. 1, 2014
This book is a reflection and critical analysis of the use of social media in libraries that rises above and beyond the typical tool-of-the-month style tomes and provides something much more important: a detailed analysis of the whys of social media and the hows of getting staff and library users involved., Extract from foreword by Michael Stephens

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Troy Swanson Author

Troy A. Swanson is Teaching & Learning Librarian and Library Department Chair at Moraine Valley Community College in the USA. Troy has managed the library’s web presence since the year 2000. He implemented his library’s blogs in 2004 using a content management approach, and the library’s first podcasts for cultural events in 2006. He has published on the library website design and usability in the Journal of Academic Librarianship and Internet Reference Services Quarterly. Troy also writes as a guest author on the Tame the Web blog. His Ph.D. dissertation focused on the management of Web 2.0 in higher education. He has also written on information literacy instruction for college students.

Affiliations and Expertise

Moraine Valley Community College, USA

