Managing Risks in Business
1st Edition
Proven Practices
Description
Managing Risks in Business is a video presentation. Length: 24 minutes.
Managing Risks in Business, a 24-minute Proven Practices presentation, is designed for both large and small companies that wish to create a structured approach to preparedness, response, and recovery from a critical incident. Presenters Jerome P. Miller and Radford W. Jones discuss how to develop and train an Incident Management Team (IMT) to protect a private sector company during a critical incident. Critical incidents may be the result of a natural disaster or a criminal act, including a terrorist attack.
The presentation addresses the structure, responsibilities, and activities of an IMT and outlines the components of a critical incident management plan. It also addresses communication between the IMT and public sector emergency response agencies. Executives, security and risk management leaders, contingency planners, and operations managers can benefit from the practices described in this presentation, which can be used for professional self-development or group training.
Jerome Miller has served as a commander in the Detroit Police Department and as the senior manager of international and special security operations at Chrysler Corporation. Radford Jones is the former manager of global security and fire protection at Ford Motor Company and spent 20 years in the public sector with the U.S. Secret Service.
Managing Risks in Business is a part of Elsevier’s Security Executive Council Risk Management Portfolio, a collection of real world solutions and "how-to" guidelines that equip executives, practitioners, and educators with proven information for successful security and risk management programs.
Key Features
- The 24-minute, visual PowerPoint presentation with audio narration format is excellent for group learning
- Discusses how to develop and train an Incident Management Team (IMT)
- Addresses the structure, responsibilities, and activities of an IMT and outlines the components of a critical incident management plan
- Describes the interface between the IMT and public sector
Readership
Executives; security and risk management leaders; contingency planners; operations managers; and educators who need to provide group training on the topic of corporate risk management
Table of Contents
What Is Critical Incident Management?
Examples of Critical Incidents
Main Objectives of Critical Incident Management
The Structured Critical Incident Response
Components of a Critical Incident Management Plan
What Is an Incident Management Team (IMT)?
Critical Incident Management Activities
Assessment and Containment
IMT Structure
Duties and Responsibilities of IMT Members
What Is a Corporate Crisis Management Team (CMT)?
IMT Interface with CMT and Public Emergency Response Agencies
Government Agency Standards
Incident Management for Small Companies
IMT Training Exercises
Details
- No. of pages:
- 10
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 29th March 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124165687
About the Author
Jerome Miller
Jerome Miller is a military veteran with an extensive law enforcement background. He retired from the Detroit Police Department at the rank of commander, having served as the executive in charge of downtown operations. His duties included the design and facilitation of command post exercises and the revision of contingency plans for large scale field operations. His personal awards include the Detroit Police Department Medal of Valor. Miller has a B.S. in criminal justice from Wayne State University and a M.A. in public administration from Central Michigan University.
After his retirement from law enforcement, Miller became the senior manager in charge of international and special security operations for Chrysler Corporation. Among his accomplishments while at Chrysler was the development and implementation of a corporate wide crisis management plan that represented a benchmark for the automotive industry. He has presented the Chrysler crisis management process at the World Conference on Disaster Management, the International Association of Chiefs of Police annual convention, and the American Society of Industrial Security annual convention.
As a recognized expert in the field of critical incident planning and management, Miller has worked with Michigan State University on a Department of Homeland Security grant for the development and facilitation of tabletop exercises involving public and private sector partnerships throughout the United States. He has experience in evaluating executive protection coverage, performing physical security surveys, and conducting highly sensitive internal investigations.
Miller is an alumni member of the executive board of the U.S. State Department’s Overseas Security Advisory Council, which was created by President Reagan to protect corporations and their personnel overseas. He is a former member of the American Society of Industrial Security, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, and was the chairman of the Michigan Security Police Association.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus faculty, Security Executive Council; former consultant, critical incident management - public/private partnership, Michigan State University
Radford Jones
Rad is an instructor in the School of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University. He teaches a master’s level course on public-private partnership issues in emergency planning and response and conducts university community outreach programs on crisis management and asset protection.
Rad retired as the manager of global security & fire protection, Ford Motor Company, where he was responsible for investigations, executive security, security guards, security/fire systems, and crisis management. Prior to joining Ford he had a 20-year career in the U.S. Secret Service.
He directed MSU - Department of Homeland Security grants in critical incident planning and response for communities and business and a law enforcement executive awareness program on weapons of mass destruction. In June 2000, he published the Critical Incident Protocol - A Public and Private Partnership. He has made a number of presentations and written articles on security and crisis management issues.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus faculty, Security Executive Council; academic specialist, School of Criminal Justice, Michigan State University