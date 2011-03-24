Managing People Globally
1st Edition
An Asian Perspective
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of figures and tables
Acknowledgements
Abbreviations
About the authors
Chapter 1: Introduction: HRM context, development and scope
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Chapter features and the wider relevance of HRM
1.3 What is HRM?
1.4 Rhetoric and reality in HRM
1.5 Tensions in HRM
1.6 A strategic role?
1.7 The context of HRM
1.8 Scope
1.9 Conclusion
Chapter 2: Employee resourcing
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Overview
2.3 HRP
2.4 Activities in HRP
2.5 Methods and data in HRP
2.6 Impacts on HRP
2.7 HRP in practice
2.8 Recruitment and selection
2.9 Stages
2.10 Sources and methods of recruitment and selection
2.11 Selection
2.12 Methods
2.13 Recruitment and selection in practice
2.14 Conclusion
Chapter 3: Employee rewards
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Overview
3.3 Rewards and integration
3.4 Types of reward
3.5 Determinants
3.6 Performance-related rewards
3.7 PRP schemes
3.8 Difficulties with PRP
3.9 Rewards in practice
3.10 Conclusion
Chapter 4: Employee development
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Overview
4.3 Training
4.4 Management development
4.5 Factors shaping provision and effectiveness
4.6 Determining and locating training
4.7 Evaluation
4.8 Training in practice
4.9 International comparisons in training
4.10 Variety in training provision
4.11 Performance appraisal
4.12 Methods and techniques
4.12.4 Ranking
4.13 Potential problems with performance appraisal
4.14 International comparisons in performance appraisal
4.15 Conclusion
Chapter 5: Employee relations
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Overview
5.3 Employee relations
5.4 Concept of a ‘system’
5.5 Strategic choice
5.6 Frames of reference
5.7 Individualism versus collectivism
5.8 Partnership
5.9 The future of employee relations
5.10 Employee involvement
5.11 Forms of employee involvement
5.12 Conclusion
Chapter 6: Conclusion
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Key points
6.3 Comparisons
6.4 The future of HRM
6.5 Conclusion
Contemporary developments
Managing people â€“ as seen in art and culture
Case studies
Index
Description
This wide-ranging review of human resources management (HRM) in Asia draws attention to issues which are substantially different from those which a Western-trained manager or student would expect. Intra-regional issues are examined and, in an unusual approach, topics are organised thematically, rather than by the more typical country-by-country approach.
Key Features
- Considers the influences on HRM, including the political, economic and social contexts and expectations
- Discusses organisational behaviour impacts on HRM
- Review of HRM in Asia with topics and practices organised thematically and integrated, rather than by country
Readership
International business managers and international human resources managers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 468
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 24th March 2011
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780632452
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781843342236
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345237
About the Authors
Chris Rowley Author
Professor Chris Rowley has affiliations at IHCR, Korea University, Korea and IBAS, Griffith University, Australia as well as IAPS, Nottingham University, UK and Cass Business School, City University, London, UK and has been a Korea Foundation Research Fellow. He is Editor of the journals Asia Pacific Business Review and Journal of Chinese Human Resource Management and also Series Editor of the Working in Asia and Asian Studies book series. He has given a range of talks and lectures to universities and companies internationally, with research and consultancy experience with unions, business and government. He has published widely in the area of Human Resource Management and Asian business, with over 500 articles, books and chapters and practitioner pieces as well as being interviewed and quoted in a range of practitioner reports and magazines, radio and newspapers globally.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professorial Fellow, Institute of Hallyu Convergence Research, Korea University, Korea, Adjunct Professor, Griffith Business School, Griffith University, Australia Visiting Fellow, Institute of Asia and Pacific Studies, Nottingham University, UK and Professor, Cass Business School, City University, London, UK
Wes Harry Author
Dr Wes Harry is a manager with wide experience in Asia from the Middle East to East Asia. Dr Harry is an international business manager and academic and Visiting Fellow at Cass Business School. In a career spanning 25 years and over 50 countries, he has held senior management positions in Asia and the Middle East in banks, airlines and the oil industry. Wes has mainly been the Head of HR for his employers but he has also held general management positions and headed IT, properties and finance functions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Cass Business School, UK