Managing Patient Health in the Genomic Era
1st Edition
Family Health History and Adult Disease Risk
Description
Managing Patient Health in the Genomic Era: Family Health History and Adult Disease Risk presents strategies on the practical integration of genomic technologies in conducting accurate family health histories to improve patient management, enhance adult disease risk assessment, provide more precise diagnosis, and support effective interventions and treatment. In more than fourteen evidence-based chapters, the book examines family health history’s place in genomic medicine, FHH tools and strategies, how to identify existing and novel genetic markers, how to identify lineage specific variants within families, how to find effective interventions based on genetic testing, gene-environment interactions, FHH social networking, data sharing, and more.
Readers will discover succinct commentary and key examples to assist with their local needs. Relevant principles of genetic biology and inheritance are both explored in-depth, with guidance on available support networks and online resources also provided.
Key Features
- Presents a practical, accessible resource for primary care providers, allied health professionals, pharmacologists, public health professionals, students and clinical researchers
- Addresses genetic and genomic approaches in managing patient health, conducting and analyzing family health histories, and assessing adult disease risk
- Features an expert author team with direct experience integrating genetics and genomics in primary care and family medicine settings
- Examines the attributes and limitations of family health history, genetic testing, and genomic testing in clinical practice
- Includes detailed explanations following practice-based examples
Readership
Clinical and translational researchers; non-geneticist physicians, in particular pediatricians, primary care providers, family medicine doctors, internists, general practitioners, obstetricians and gynecologists, oncologists; pharmacists; pharmacologists; medical students and residents in various specialties; healthcare administrators and affiliates; genetic counselors
Table of Contents
1. Genomic Medicine Overview
Part I. FHH, Genomics, and Disease Risk
2. Family Health History’s Place in Genomic Medicine
3. FHH as a driver of genetic testing
4. FHH contextualizes genetic test results
5. FHH help to identify existing and new genetic markers
6. Lineage specific variants: principles and detection (Brian Shirts)
7. FHH, gene-environment interactions
8. Finding Effective Interventions in the Genomic era
9. Tools for FHH collection and Analysis
10. Applying algorithms, Epidemiology, Evidence-based intervention (Beth Hauser)
11. Genetic counseling: description and purpose (Adam Buchanan)
12. Closing the loop: patient followup
Part III. Primary Care in the Genomic Era
13. Prognosis for FHH-social networking for extended families, consent issues
14. Conclusion: The future: whole genome sequencing, familial variant database, gene editing
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st December 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128160152
About the Author
Vincent Henrich
Dr. Vincent Henrich is Professor Emeritus of Biology and former Director of the Center for Biotechnology, Genomics, and Health Research at University of North Carolina at Greensboro. His research interests include gene-environment interactions affecting conditions and nuclear receptor biology. Additionally, he has conducted extensive research related to the connection between family health history and genomic and genetic diagnostics, as a basis for assessing an individual’s vulnerability to serious medical conditions and diseases. Dr. Henrich and Dr. Lori Orlando collaborate on the Guilford Genomic Medicine Initiative, a project funded by the Department of Defense to implement family health history usage and appropriate genetic testing into primary care settings. His main responsibility for this project is overseeing genetic counseling and education programs for physicians and patients.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Former Director of the Center for Biotechnology, Genomics, and Health Research, University of North Carolina, Greensboro
Lori Orlando
Dr. Lori Orlando is Associate Professor of Medicine and Associate Director of the Precision Medicine Program in the Center for Applied Genomics and Precision Medicine at Duke University. Her major research interests are decision making and patient preferences, implementation research, risk stratification for preventive health services, and decision modeling. In her work at the Center for Applied Genomics and Precision Medicine, Dr. Orlando leads the development and implementation of MeTree, a patient-facing family health history based risk assessment and clinical decision support initiative. Dr. Orlando collaborates and has published papers with Dr. Henrich related to the Guilford Genomic Medicine Initiative, where she leads the development of clinical protocols to obtain and assess family health history, implement evidence-based medical recommendations to reduce disease risk, and develop follow-up procedures that maintain patient flow.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director, Program in Precision Medicine, Center for Applied Genomics and Precision Medicine, Duke University
Brian Shirts
Brian Shirts, M.D., is a board certified physician and assistant director of UW Medicine Genetics and Solid Tumor and Informatics for UW Laboratory Medicine. Dr. Shirts’ specialty is genetic testing for hereditary cancer risk and other complex hereditary traits. His goal is to provide the highest quality genetic testing possible for all patients. Dr. Shirts earned his M.D. and Ph.D. at the University of Pittsburgh. He is board certified in both Clinical Pathology and Molecular Genetic Pathology. His clinical and research interests include improving strategies for detection and classification of rare mutations, clinical classification of rare genetic variants of uncertain significance, particularly variants in familial cancer genes; improving the use of complex and multifactorial clinical information, with special interest in personalized healthcare using genetic information and research on the storage and communication of genetic information in the healthcare setting.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Laboratory Medicine, University of Washington, USA