Managing Pain - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780729581998

Managing Pain

1st Edition

General Practice: The Integrative Approach Series

Authors: Kerryn Phelps Craig Hassed
eBook ISBN: 9780729581998
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 30th October 2012
Description

Managing Pain - General Practice: The Integrative Approach. One of the most common reasons for people presenting to a healthcare practitioner is the presence of pain. Taking an integrative approach to pain management is more, however, than adding in alternative or complementary treatments that merely provide another symptomatic approach to the patient’s treatment. Rather, integrative medicine means taking a holistic approach to the person’s experience of pain, assessing the relative contribution of all aspects of their pain, whether physical, psychological or spiritual, and applying the most appropriate treatment that evidence has demonstrated to be effective in the management of that aspect. Integrative pain management may therefore involve the judicious use of medications, stress reduction techniques, behavioural modification and re-examination of purpose and meaning. Any or all of these approaches may need to be considered as part of the prescription that best addresses the needs as well as the desires of the person in pain.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2010
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780729581998

About the Author

Kerryn Phelps

Affiliations and Expertise

Conjoint Professor, School of Public Health and Community Medicine, University of NSW

Craig Hassed

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Clinical Lecturer, Deputy Head of Department, Department of General Practice, Monash University

