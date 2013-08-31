Managing Nuclear Projects
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Dedication
Contributor contact details
Preface
Part I: Basic principles
Chapter 1: Basic principles for managing nuclear projects
Abstract:
1.1 Introduction
1.2 Characteristics of nuclear projects
1.3 Basics a nuclear project manager needs to know
1.4 Project management fundamentals for nuclear projects
1.5 Managing costs
1.6 Managing risk in nuclear projects
1.7 Challenges and lessons learned
1.8 Future trends
Chapter 2: Safety culture and managing worker risk at nuclear facilities
Abstract:
2.1 Introduction and definition of safety culture
2.2 Key elements of safety culture and the management of worker risk
2.3 Managing safety at a nuclear site
2.4 Managing worker risk at a nuclear site
2.5 Challenges and lessons learned
2.6 Conclusion and future trends
Chapter 3: Training in the nuclear industry
Abstract:
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Fundamental issues for managing training programs at nuclear sites
3.3 Training permanent staff and contractors
3.4 Specialized technical training
3.5 Training for site specialists
3.6 Challenges and lessons learned
3.7 Future trends
Chapter 4: Managing complex projects and facilities: practices at the United States Department of Energyâ€™s Office of Environmental Management
Abstract:
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Fundamental issues for managing complex projects and facilities
4.3 Project management at EM
4.4 Case study of Waste Treatment Plant management by the Office of River Protection
4.5 Summary of challenges and lessons learned
4.6 Continuous project management improvement
Part II: Managing reactor projects
Chapter 5: Managing nuclear research reactor construction projects and operation
Abstract:
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Types of research reactors
5.3 Managing research reactor construction projects
5.4 Managing the operation of research reactors
5.5 Scheduling research reactor operation
5.6 Managing ageing, repair and maintenance of research reactors
5.7 Research reactors: selected examples
5.8 Emerging techniques and future trends
5.9 Sources of further information
Chapter 6: Managing modifications, power uprates and outages at operating nuclear power plants
Abstract:
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Managing modifications
6.3 Managing power uprates
6.4 Outage management
6.5 Challenges and future trends
Chapter 7: Managing medical radioisotope production facilities
Abstract:
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Radioisotope production technologies and current supply chain
7.3 Conversion from highly enriched uranium to low enriched uranium
7.4 New production facilities and decommissioning
7.5 Accelerator-based production technologies
7.6 Fundamental issues and challenges of medical isotope production
7.7 Sources of further information
Chapter 8: Management of nuclear-related research and development (R&D)
Abstract:
8.1 Introduction
8.2 R&D and its management for nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities: national procedures
8.3 R&D and its management for nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities: international R&D
8.4 R&D and its management for radioactive waste management and disposal
8.5 Challenges and lessons learned
8.6 Future trends
8.7 Sources of further information
Part III: Managing radioactive waste, decommissioning and site remediation
Chapter 9: Managing radioactive waste
Abstract:
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Management of radioactive waste materials by small-scale users
9.3 Management of radioactive waste materials by large-scale users
9.4 Spent fuel management and storage issues
9.5 Recycling, reuse and clearance processes
9.6 Challenges and lessons learned
9.7 Future trends
9.8 Sources of further information
Chapter 10: Managing nuclear decontamination and decommissioning projects
Abstract:
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Overview of a reactor decommissioning project
10.3 Fundamental issues for managing a reactor decommissioning project
10.4 Lessons learned
10.5 Sources of further information
Part IV: Regulation, guidance and emergency management
Chapter 11: Managing site remediation: the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Superfund program
Abstract:
Note:
11.1 Introduction
11.2 EPA Superfund remedy selection: introduction and risk assessment
11.3 EPA Superfund remedy selection: compliance with environmental laws and other guidance
11.4 EPA/NRC Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)
11.5 Superfund site examples
11.6 Conclusions
11.7 Future trends
11.8 Sources of further information
Chapter 12: Quality assurance and audits in the nuclear industry in the USA
Abstract:
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Overview of quality assurance standards and requirements
12.3 Special challenges of nuclear audits
12.4 Conducting an audit
12.5 Large-scale facility audits or ‘vertical’ audits
12.6 Types of audit
12.7 Independent engineer’s reports – asset assessment
12.8 Conclusions and future trends
12.9 Sources of further information
12.10 Source documents
Chapter 13: Licensing procedures for nuclear installations
Abstract:
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Regulations and regulatory systems
13.3 Nuclear installation licensing: an overview
13.4 General principles and challenges of licensing procedures
13.5 Submission of license application and ongoing supervision
13.6 Challenges and lessons learnt: specific examples
13.7 Future trends
13.8 Sources of further information
Chapter 14: Emergency management at nuclear plants: the US approach
Abstract:
14.1 Introduction
14.2 Defense in depth
14.3 Emergency preparedness and emergency plans at nuclear sites
14.4 Emergency classification schemes
14.5 Federal, state and local responsibilities and use of potassium iodide
14.6 Emergency preparedness in response to terrorism
14.7 Sources of further information
Chapter 15: Management of nuclear crises: accidents and lessons learned
Abstract:
15.1 Introduction
15.2 Major nuclear accidents
15.3 Avoiding a crisis
15.4 Preparing for the unexpected
15.5 Managing the acute crisis phase and long term, far reaching aspects
15.6 Learning from crises
Chapter 16: International nuclear cooperation
Abstract:
16.1 Introduction
16.2 The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)
16.3 OECD/Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA)
16.4 World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) and other players
16.5 Transfer of knowledge: education and training consortia
16.6 Lessons learned and challenges
16.7 Future trends
16.8 Sources of further information
Index
Description
In addition to the nuclear power industry, the nuclear field has extensive projects and activities in the areas of research reactors, medical isotope production, decommissioning, and remediation of contaminated sites. Managing nuclear projects focuses on the management aspects of nuclear projects in a wide range of areas with emphasis on process, requirements, and lessons learned.
Part one provides a general overview of the nuclear industry including basic principles for managing nuclear projects, nuclear safety culture, management of worker risk, training, and management of complex projects. Part two focuses on managing reactor projects with discussion on a variety of topics including management of research reactor projects, medical radioisotope production, power reactor modifications, power uprates, outage management, and management of nuclear-related R&D. Chapters in part three highlight the areas of radioactive waste and spent fuel management, reactor decommissioning, and remediation of radioactively contaminated sites. Finally, part four explores regulation, guidance and emergency management in the nuclear industry. Chapters discuss quality assurance and auditing programs, licensing procedures for nuclear installations, emergency preparedness, management of nuclear crises, and international nuclear cooperation.
With its distinguished editor and contributors, Managing Nuclear Projects is a valuable resource for project managers, plant managers, engineers, regulators, training professionals, consultants, and academics.
Key Features
- Examines the basic principles of managing nuclear projects focussing on processes and requirements
- Discusses the management of reactor projects
- Explores regulation, guidance and emergency management in the nuclear industry
Readership
Nuclear research establishments, plant operators and management personnel; Technical support organizations in the nuclear field; Professors and researchers in the fields of nuclear engineering, physics, nuclear chemistry and project management; Governmental/ regulatory nuclear safety bodies
Reviews
"…a well-organized volume that has brought together the varied types of nuclear facilities, activities, and regulatory systems…it has incorporated the many discussions from its assorted contributors into a fluid work providing an array of inside knowledge on the activities, systems, and regulatory models of the modern nuclear industry for the nuclear novice."--NEIMagazine.com, March 12, 2014
