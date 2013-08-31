Dr. Devgun has extensive & wide-ranging experience in nuclear industry for the past four decades and his experience and past positions provide him a unique perspective of the entire nuclear field. He was Manager of Nuclear Power Technologies at Sargent & Lundy for almost two decades and has worked at numerous power reactors sites. He was an Associate Director of R&D Office at Argonne National Laboratory for a decade and a Project Manager for many large and small nuclear projects including those managed by Duke engineering and Services (Duke Energy). He has also held positions with AECL and at CRNL. In addition, Dr. Devgun has served as consultant to IAEA in Vienna and is a member of an OECD/NEA committee and various working groups. He has chaired numerous national and international sessions at technical conferences and taught numerous technical workshops and lectures at various organizations/sites including at WMS, Oxford, Glasgow, Bruges, Saclay, and Manchester University. He is on the International Advisory Board of Journal of Nuclear Science and Technology (official journal of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan) and has served the American Nuclear Society for three decades, holding various leadership roles. Dr. Devgun is the editor of Managing Nuclear Projects Individual chapters are authored by technical experts in their fields with substantial experience and recognition.