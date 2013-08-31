Managing Nuclear Projects - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780857095916, 9780857097262

Managing Nuclear Projects

1st Edition

Editors: Jas Devgun
eBook ISBN: 9780857097262
Hardcover ISBN: 9780857095916
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 31st August 2013
Page Count: 384
Table of Contents

Dedication

Contributor contact details

Woodhead Publishing Series in Energy

Preface

Part I: Basic principles

Chapter 1: Basic principles for managing nuclear projects

Abstract:

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Characteristics of nuclear projects

1.3 Basics a nuclear project manager needs to know

1.4 Project management fundamentals for nuclear projects

1.5 Managing costs

1.6 Managing risk in nuclear projects

1.7 Challenges and lessons learned

1.8 Future trends

Chapter 2: Safety culture and managing worker risk at nuclear facilities

Abstract:

2.1 Introduction and definition of safety culture

2.2 Key elements of safety culture and the management of worker risk

2.3 Managing safety at a nuclear site

2.4 Managing worker risk at a nuclear site

2.5 Challenges and lessons learned

2.6 Conclusion and future trends

Chapter 3: Training in the nuclear industry

Abstract:

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Fundamental issues for managing training programs at nuclear sites

3.3 Training permanent staff and contractors

3.4 Specialized technical training

3.5 Training for site specialists

3.6 Challenges and lessons learned

3.7 Future trends

Chapter 4: Managing complex projects and facilities: practices at the United States Department of Energyâ€™s Office of Environmental Management

Abstract:

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Fundamental issues for managing complex projects and facilities

4.3 Project management at EM

4.4 Case study of Waste Treatment Plant management by the Office of River Protection

4.5 Summary of challenges and lessons learned

4.6 Continuous project management improvement

Part II: Managing reactor projects

Chapter 5: Managing nuclear research reactor construction projects and operation

Abstract:

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Types of research reactors

5.3 Managing research reactor construction projects

5.4 Managing the operation of research reactors

5.5 Scheduling research reactor operation

5.6 Managing ageing, repair and maintenance of research reactors

5.7 Research reactors: selected examples

5.8 Emerging techniques and future trends

5.9 Sources of further information

Chapter 6: Managing modifications, power uprates and outages at operating nuclear power plants

Abstract:

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Managing modifications

6.3 Managing power uprates

6.4 Outage management

6.5 Challenges and future trends

Chapter 7: Managing medical radioisotope production facilities

Abstract:

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Radioisotope production technologies and current supply chain

7.3 Conversion from highly enriched uranium to low enriched uranium

7.4 New production facilities and decommissioning

7.5 Accelerator-based production technologies

7.6 Fundamental issues and challenges of medical isotope production

7.7 Sources of further information

Chapter 8: Management of nuclear-related research and development (R&D)

Abstract:

8.1 Introduction

8.2 R&D and its management for nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities: national procedures

8.3 R&D and its management for nuclear power plants and nuclear facilities: international R&D

8.4 R&D and its management for radioactive waste management and disposal

8.5 Challenges and lessons learned

8.6 Future trends

8.7 Sources of further information

Part III: Managing radioactive waste, decommissioning and site remediation

Chapter 9: Managing radioactive waste

Abstract:

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Management of radioactive waste materials by small-scale users

9.3 Management of radioactive waste materials by large-scale users

9.4 Spent fuel management and storage issues

9.5 Recycling, reuse and clearance processes

9.6 Challenges and lessons learned

9.7 Future trends

9.8 Sources of further information

Chapter 10: Managing nuclear decontamination and decommissioning projects

Abstract:

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Overview of a reactor decommissioning project

10.3 Fundamental issues for managing a reactor decommissioning project

10.4 Lessons learned

10.5 Sources of further information

Part IV: Regulation, guidance and emergency management

Chapter 11: Managing site remediation: the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Superfund program

Abstract:

Note:

11.1 Introduction

11.2 EPA Superfund remedy selection: introduction and risk assessment

11.3 EPA Superfund remedy selection: compliance with environmental laws and other guidance

11.4 EPA/NRC Memorandum of Understanding (MOU)

11.5 Superfund site examples

11.6 Conclusions

11.7 Future trends

11.8 Sources of further information

Chapter 12: Quality assurance and audits in the nuclear industry in the USA

Abstract:

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Overview of quality assurance standards and requirements

12.3 Special challenges of nuclear audits

12.4 Conducting an audit

12.5 Large-scale facility audits or ‘vertical’ audits

12.6 Types of audit

12.7 Independent engineer’s reports – asset assessment

12.8 Conclusions and future trends

12.9 Sources of further information

12.10 Source documents

Chapter 13: Licensing procedures for nuclear installations

Abstract:

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Regulations and regulatory systems

13.3 Nuclear installation licensing: an overview

13.4 General principles and challenges of licensing procedures

13.5 Submission of license application and ongoing supervision

13.6 Challenges and lessons learnt: specific examples

13.7 Future trends

13.8 Sources of further information

Chapter 14: Emergency management at nuclear plants: the US approach

Abstract:

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Defense in depth

14.3 Emergency preparedness and emergency plans at nuclear sites

14.4 Emergency classification schemes

14.5 Federal, state and local responsibilities and use of potassium iodide

14.6 Emergency preparedness in response to terrorism

14.7 Sources of further information

Chapter 15: Management of nuclear crises: accidents and lessons learned

Abstract:

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Major nuclear accidents

15.3 Avoiding a crisis

15.4 Preparing for the unexpected

15.5 Managing the acute crisis phase and long term, far reaching aspects

15.6 Learning from crises

Chapter 16: International nuclear cooperation

Abstract:

16.1 Introduction

16.2 The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)

16.3 OECD/Nuclear Energy Agency (NEA)

16.4 World Association of Nuclear Operators (WANO) and other players

16.5 Transfer of knowledge: education and training consortia

16.6 Lessons learned and challenges

16.7 Future trends

16.8 Sources of further information

Index

Description

In addition to the nuclear power industry, the nuclear field has extensive projects and activities in the areas of research reactors, medical isotope production, decommissioning, and remediation of contaminated sites. Managing nuclear projects focuses on the management aspects of nuclear projects in a wide range of areas with emphasis on process, requirements, and lessons learned.

Part one provides a general overview of the nuclear industry including basic principles for managing nuclear projects, nuclear safety culture, management of worker risk, training, and management of complex projects. Part two focuses on managing reactor projects with discussion on a variety of topics including management of research reactor projects, medical radioisotope production, power reactor modifications, power uprates, outage management, and management of nuclear-related R&D. Chapters in part three highlight the areas of radioactive waste and spent fuel management, reactor decommissioning, and remediation of radioactively contaminated sites. Finally, part four explores regulation, guidance and emergency management in the nuclear industry. Chapters discuss quality assurance and auditing programs, licensing procedures for nuclear installations, emergency preparedness, management of nuclear crises, and international nuclear cooperation.

With its distinguished editor and contributors, Managing Nuclear Projects is a valuable resource for project managers, plant managers, engineers, regulators, training professionals, consultants, and academics.

Key Features

  • Examines the basic principles of managing nuclear projects focussing on processes and requirements
  • Discusses the management of reactor projects
  • Explores regulation, guidance and emergency management in the nuclear industry

Readership

Nuclear research establishments, plant operators and management personnel; Technical support organizations in the nuclear field; Professors and researchers in the fields of nuclear engineering, physics, nuclear chemistry and project management; Governmental/ regulatory nuclear safety bodies

Reviews

"…a well-organized volume that has brought together the varied types of nuclear facilities, activities, and regulatory systems…it has incorporated the many discussions from its assorted contributors into a fluid work providing an array of inside knowledge on the activities, systems, and regulatory models of the modern nuclear industry for the nuclear novice."--NEIMagazine.com, March 12, 2014
"If you are a manager in any area of the nuclear field, this book is a resource that you want close to you on your bookshelf."--Dr. Tero Varjoranta, Director General of STUK, and former Director of the IAEA Division of Nuclear Fuel Cycle & Waste Technology

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Jas Devgun Editor

Dr. Devgun has extensive & wide-ranging experience in nuclear industry for the past four decades and his experience and past positions provide him a unique perspective of the entire nuclear field. He was Manager of Nuclear Power Technologies at Sargent & Lundy for almost two decades and has worked at numerous power reactors sites. He was an Associate Director of R&D Office at Argonne National Laboratory for a decade and a Project Manager for many large and small nuclear projects including those managed by Duke engineering and Services (Duke Energy). He has also held positions with AECL and at CRNL. In addition, Dr. Devgun has served as consultant to IAEA in Vienna and is a member of an OECD/NEA committee and various working groups. He has chaired numerous national and international sessions at technical conferences and taught numerous technical workshops and lectures at various organizations/sites including at WMS, Oxford, Glasgow, Bruges, Saclay, and Manchester University. He is on the International Advisory Board of Journal of Nuclear Science and Technology (official journal of the Atomic Energy Society of Japan) and has served the American Nuclear Society for three decades, holding various leadership roles. Dr. Devgun is the editor of Managing Nuclear Projects Individual chapters are authored by technical experts in their fields with substantial experience and recognition.

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Consultant, USA

