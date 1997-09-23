Managing Liquidity - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9781855733350, 9781845699079

Managing Liquidity

2nd Edition

Authors: Lance Moir
eBook ISBN: 9781845699079
Paperback ISBN: 9781855733350
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 23rd September 1997
Page Count: 208
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
140.00
119.00
77.50
65.88
130.00
110.50
96.95
82.41
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
96.95
82.41
130.00
110.50
77.50
65.88
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Managing cash flow, interest rates and relations with the bank are fundamentally issues for every business. This clear and concise guide is specifically designed to describe the fundamental decisions in liquidity management and set them in an overall business context.

Readership

Traders, brokers, advisers, and investors

Table of Contents

What is liquidity and how does it arise? Forecasting liquidity; The management of uncertainty; Money transmission and bank services; The structure of interest rates and the yield curve; Liquidity and the use of deposit and borrowing instruments; Interest rate risk; Definition and management; Instrument for interest rate management; Liquidity management in practice; Organising liquidity management; Glossary; Appendix; Useful calculations.

Details

No. of pages:
208
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699079
Paperback ISBN:
9781855733350

About the Author

Lance Moir

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.