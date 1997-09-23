Managing Liquidity
2nd Edition
Description
Managing cash flow, interest rates and relations with the bank are fundamentally issues for every business. This clear and concise guide is specifically designed to describe the fundamental decisions in liquidity management and set them in an overall business context.
Readership
Traders, brokers, advisers, and investors
Table of Contents
What is liquidity and how does it arise? Forecasting liquidity; The management of uncertainty; Money transmission and bank services; The structure of interest rates and the yield curve; Liquidity and the use of deposit and borrowing instruments; Interest rate risk; Definition and management; Instrument for interest rate management; Liquidity management in practice; Organising liquidity management; Glossary; Appendix; Useful calculations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 23rd September 1997
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699079
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781855733350