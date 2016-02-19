Managing Innovation
1st Edition
The Social Dimensions of Creativity, Invention and Technology
Description
Managing Innovation: The Social Dimensions of Creativity, Invention and Technology focuses on the relationship between inventions and innovations with industrial development and economic advancement. The book stresses the point that advancement in industries and economy can be more successful when these are in balance. Containing the works of various authors, the book proceeds by highlighting the social dimension of invention and innovation. The role of the government in the promotion of innovations and inventions is also noted. The book also reiterates the point that human factors have definitely affected innovation and productivity. This stance is supported by the discussion on a case study in labor-management cooperation. Inventions and innovations in the social dimension are also established to be related with industrial productivity. The book also touches upon how education has influenced the advancement of technology in Japan. The text is best suited to those who are interested in pushing the role of inventions and innovations in shaping the society.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Introduction
Chapter 1 Social and Technological Innovation
Chapter 2 Conservative and Radical Technologies
Chapter 3 Innovation and the Grants Economy
Chapter 4 The Innovative Milieu
Chapter 5 The Human Side of Technological Innovation: Labor's View
Chapter 6 Government and Innovation
Chapter 7 Politics, Politicians and the Future of Technology
Chapter 8 Environmental Regulations and Technological Innovation
Chapter 9 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration: Its Social Genesis, Development and Impact
Chapter 10 Absorption and Adaptation: Japanese Inventiveness in Technological Development
Chapter 11 Human Factors Affecting Innovation and Productivity
Chapter 12 The Jamestown Experience: A Case Study in Labor-Management Cooperation
Chapter 13 Social Invention and Innovation as Partners in Technological Progress
Chapter 14 On Using Intellectual Resources
Index
About the Authors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 274
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483153629