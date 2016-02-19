Managing Innovation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080288154, 9781483153629

Managing Innovation

1st Edition

The Social Dimensions of Creativity, Invention and Technology

Editors: Sven B. Lundstedt E. William Colglazier
eBook ISBN: 9781483153629
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 274
Description

Managing Innovation: The Social Dimensions of Creativity, Invention and Technology focuses on the relationship between inventions and innovations with industrial development and economic advancement. The book stresses the point that advancement in industries and economy can be more successful when these are in balance. Containing the works of various authors, the book proceeds by highlighting the social dimension of invention and innovation. The role of the government in the promotion of innovations and inventions is also noted. The book also reiterates the point that human factors have definitely affected innovation and productivity. This stance is supported by the discussion on a case study in labor-management cooperation. Inventions and innovations in the social dimension are also established to be related with industrial productivity. The book also touches upon how education has influenced the advancement of technology in Japan. The text is best suited to those who are interested in pushing the role of inventions and innovations in shaping the society.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Preface

Introduction

Chapter 1 Social and Technological Innovation

Chapter 2 Conservative and Radical Technologies

Chapter 3 Innovation and the Grants Economy

Chapter 4 The Innovative Milieu

Chapter 5 The Human Side of Technological Innovation: Labor's View

Chapter 6 Government and Innovation

Chapter 7 Politics, Politicians and the Future of Technology

Chapter 8 Environmental Regulations and Technological Innovation

Chapter 9 The National Aeronautics and Space Administration: Its Social Genesis, Development and Impact

Chapter 10 Absorption and Adaptation: Japanese Inventiveness in Technological Development

Chapter 11 Human Factors Affecting Innovation and Productivity

Chapter 12 The Jamestown Experience: A Case Study in Labor-Management Cooperation

Chapter 13 Social Invention and Innovation as Partners in Technological Progress

Chapter 14 On Using Intellectual Resources

Index

About the Authors

Details

No. of pages:
274
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483153629

About the Editor

Sven B. Lundstedt

E. William Colglazier

