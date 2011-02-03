Managing Image Collections - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843345992, 9781780630564

Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures, tables, and boxes

Acknowledgments

About the author

Introduction

L’Heliographie

Viewing the first photograph

Images defined

Collections defined

Objectives

Images and figures

Audience

Why Managing Image Collections: A practical guide?

Other resources

Chapter 1: Photographic image history

Abstract:

Introduction

Technology and images

Early attempts at photography

Daguerreotypes and calotypes

Technical developments

Other early formats

Commercial expansion

Development of image collections

Plate and camera improvements

Film developments

Color photography

Digital technology

Chapter 2: Digital image basics

Abstract:

Introduction

What is a digital image?

Digital and analog differences

Digital images as surrogates

Digital cameras and scanners

Dynamic range and bit depth

Resolution

Resolution recommendations

Master and derivative files

Interpolation

Compression

File formats

Digital decisive moment

Chapter 3: Photographic image issues

Abstract:

Introduction

Visual literacy

Authenticity

Decontexualization

Paradigm shift

Contextual meaning

Photography in context

Intellectual property rights

Legal and cultural considerations

Ethics

Preservation

Chapter 4: Photographic image collection management

Abstract

Introduction

Image collections

Appraisal defined

Photographic appraisal

Photographic appraisal criteria

Selection for digitization

Managing hybrid collections

Chapter 5: Metadata and information management

Abstract:

Introduction

Description for archives, libraries, and museums

Challenges of image description

Item-level description

Collection-level description

Subject description

Metadata

Metadata crosswalks

Image description practices

Description for digitization initiatives

Metadata for information management

Chapter 6: Digitization

Abstract:

Introduction

Project objectives

Cost estimates

In-house or outsourced digitization

Staffing

Collaboration

Documentation

Benchmarking

Calibration

Scanning from originals or duplicates

Batching

Postproduction work

File-naming conventions

Quality assessment

Management systems for images

Benefits of digitization

Chapter 7: Conclusion

Appendix A: Digital project considerations

Appendix B: Glossary of image collection terms

Appendix C: Further reading

References

Index

Description

This book explores issues surrounding all aspects of visual collection management, taken from real-world experience in creating management systems and digitizing core content. Readers will gain the knowledge to manage the digitization process from beginning to end, assess and define the needs of their particular project, and evaluate digitization options. Additionally, they will select strategies which best meet current and future needs, acquire the knowledge to select the best images for digitization, and understand the legal issues surrounding digitization of visual collections.

Key Features

  • Offers practical information for the busy information professional
  • Concentrates solely on image management
  • Focuses on unique needs of born digital and digitized images

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

About the Authors

Margot Note Author

Margot Note has a Master’s in History from Sarah Lawrence College, a Master’s in Library and Information Science, and a Post-Master’s Certificate in Archives and Records Management, both from Drexel University. She is a Certified Archivist based in New York and is the Director of Archives and Information Management at World Monuments Fund, an international historic preservation organization.

World Monuments Fund, USA

