Managing Image Collections
1st Edition
A Practical Guide
Table of Contents
Dedication
List of figures, tables, and boxes
Acknowledgments
About the author
Introduction
L’Heliographie
Viewing the first photograph
Images defined
Collections defined
Objectives
Images and figures
Audience
Why Managing Image Collections: A practical guide?
Other resources
Chapter 1: Photographic image history
Abstract:
Introduction
Technology and images
Early attempts at photography
Daguerreotypes and calotypes
Technical developments
Other early formats
Commercial expansion
Development of image collections
Plate and camera improvements
Film developments
Color photography
Digital technology
Chapter 2: Digital image basics
Abstract:
Introduction
What is a digital image?
Digital and analog differences
Digital images as surrogates
Digital cameras and scanners
Dynamic range and bit depth
Resolution
Resolution recommendations
Master and derivative files
Interpolation
Compression
File formats
Digital decisive moment
Chapter 3: Photographic image issues
Abstract:
Introduction
Visual literacy
Authenticity
Decontexualization
Paradigm shift
Contextual meaning
Photography in context
Intellectual property rights
Legal and cultural considerations
Ethics
Preservation
Chapter 4: Photographic image collection management
Abstract
Introduction
Image collections
Appraisal defined
Photographic appraisal
Photographic appraisal criteria
Selection for digitization
Managing hybrid collections
Chapter 5: Metadata and information management
Abstract:
Introduction
Description for archives, libraries, and museums
Challenges of image description
Item-level description
Collection-level description
Subject description
Metadata
Metadata crosswalks
Image description practices
Description for digitization initiatives
Metadata for information management
Chapter 6: Digitization
Abstract:
Introduction
Project objectives
Cost estimates
In-house or outsourced digitization
Staffing
Collaboration
Documentation
Benchmarking
Calibration
Scanning from originals or duplicates
Batching
Postproduction work
File-naming conventions
Quality assessment
Management systems for images
Benefits of digitization
Chapter 7: Conclusion
Appendix A: Digital project considerations
Appendix B: Glossary of image collection terms
Appendix C: Further reading
References
Index
Description
This book explores issues surrounding all aspects of visual collection management, taken from real-world experience in creating management systems and digitizing core content. Readers will gain the knowledge to manage the digitization process from beginning to end, assess and define the needs of their particular project, and evaluate digitization options. Additionally, they will select strategies which best meet current and future needs, acquire the knowledge to select the best images for digitization, and understand the legal issues surrounding digitization of visual collections.
Key Features
- Offers practical information for the busy information professional
- Concentrates solely on image management
- Focuses on unique needs of born digital and digitized images
Readership
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2011
- Published:
- 3rd February 2011
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630564
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843345992
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Margot Note Author
Margot Note has a Master’s in History from Sarah Lawrence College, a Master’s in Library and Information Science, and a Post-Master’s Certificate in Archives and Records Management, both from Drexel University. She is a Certified Archivist based in New York and is the Director of Archives and Information Management at World Monuments Fund, an international historic preservation organization.
Affiliations and Expertise
World Monuments Fund, USA