Managing Health Services - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780729537599, 9780729577595

Managing Health Services

2nd Edition

Concepts and Practice

Editors: Mary Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780729577595
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 1st October 2005
Page Count: 450
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
450
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone Australia 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone Australia
eBook ISBN:
9780729577595

About the Editor

Mary Harris

Affiliations and Expertise

Academic Advisor Federal Council, ACHSE; Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sydney; Senior Policy Analyst, National Health Workforce Secretariat, Sydney, Australia

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.