Managing Health Services
2nd Edition
Concepts and Practice
Editors: Mary Harris
eBook ISBN: 9780729577595
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone Australia
Published Date: 1st October 2005
Page Count: 450
Details
- No. of pages:
- 450
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone Australia 2006
- Published:
- 1st October 2005
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone Australia
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780729577595
About the Editor
Mary Harris
Affiliations and Expertise
Academic Advisor Federal Council, ACHSE; Adjunct Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Medicine, University of Sydney; Senior Policy Analyst, National Health Workforce Secretariat, Sydney, Australia
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.