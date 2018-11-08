Managing Global Warming
1st Edition
An Interface of Technology and Human Issues
Description
Managing Global Warming: An Interface of Technology and Human Issues discusses the causes of global warming, the options available to solve global warming problems, and how each option can be realistically implemented. It is the first book based on scientific content that presents an overall reference on both global warming and its solutions in one volume. Containing authoritative chapters written by scientists and engineers working in the field, each chapter includes the very latest research and references on the potential impact of wind, solar, hydro, geo-engineering and other energy technologies on climate change.
With this wide ranging set of topics and solutions, engineers, professors, leaders and policymakers will find this to be a valuable handbook for their research and work.
Key Features
- Presents chapters that are accompanied by an easy reference summary
- Includes up-to-date options and technical solutions for global warming through color imagery
- Provides up-to-date information as presented by a collection of renowned global experts
Readership
Energy engineers, researchers, graduate students, professors and lecturers in Engineering, scientists and engineers working in energy, industrialists and engineers working in future energy developments
Table of Contents
A INTRODUCTION
1. Why do we have global warming?
Professor T M Letcher
2. Greenhouse Gas Removal, the Numbers Involved
Dr. Robert Chris
3. The Present Status of Electricity Generation in the World; how important it is, which industrial methods of electricity generation world uses, how efficient they are, how they interact in an electrical grid.
Professor Igor Pioro
B REDUCING CO2: FOSSIL FUELS, NUCLEAR ENERGY
4. The Future of Fossil Fuels
Trevor M Letcher
5. Nuclear Fission
Professor Igor Pioro
6. Nuclear Fusion: what of the Future?
Dr Richard Kembleton,
C REDUCING GREENHOUSE GASES: RENEWABLES and ZERO CARBON/ CARBON NEUTRAL FORMS OF ENERGY and ELECTRIC CARS
7. The Potential of Renewable Energies
Professor Patrick Moriarty and Professor Damon Honnery,
8. Hydropower
Professor Ånund Killingtveit
9. Solar Energy
Dr Lee Phillips
10. Wind
Professor Subhamony Bhattacharya
11. Energy Infrastructure and Storage
Professor Gareth Harrison
12. Biomass
Professor Mirjam Roeder
13. Biomass: Quantifying the Effects of Forest-Based Energy
Professor Annette Cowie
14. Hydrogen Fuel, Fuel Cells and methane
Dr Johannes Lindorfer
15. Ground Source Heat Pumps
Professor Subhamony Bhattacharya
16. Carbon Sequestration
Professor Subhamony Bhattacharya,
- Plant Derived Chemicals including Plastics as a way of Reducing GHG Pollution
- Reduce CO2 Pollution by Investing in CO2 as a Chemical Feedstock (CH4?)
- Greener farming: managing carbon and nitrogen cycles to reduce GHG emissions
- Geo-engineering (sunlight reflection methods (SRM); negative emissions technologies (NET) and greenhouse gas removal (GGR))
- Ethics of Geo-engineering:
- Economics of Climate Change and Global Warming
- Migration and Climate Change
- Social Justice in Climate Change
- Economics of Geo-engineering
- Justice in Managing Climate Change
- Local Actions and Personal Actions:
D REDUCING CO2: INDUSTRY, FARMING and IMPROVED EFFICIENCY
Professor Janet L Scott,
Professor Peter Styring,
Professor Nic Lampkin and Dr Laurence Smith,
E GEO-ENGINEERING
Dr Renaud de Richter,
F ENVIRONMENTAL and HUMAN ISSUES
Clare Heyward,
Professor Peter Howard,
Dr Andreas C Simonelli,
Ms Alice Venn,
Professor Juan B Moreno Cruz,
Professor Ivo Wallimann-Helmer,
Dr Phil Ireland,
Details
- No. of pages:
- 820
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 8th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128141052
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128141045
About the Editor
Trevor Letcher
Trevor M Letcher is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban and a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. He is a past Director of the International Association of Chemical Thermodynamics and his research involves the thermodynamics of liquid mixtures and energy from landfill. He was awarded the South African Chemical Institute’s Gold medal in 1999 and in 2000 he was awarded the South African Gold medal by the South African Association for the Advancement of Science. He has published over 250 papers in peer review journals and has edited, co-edited and written eleven books in his research and related fields. His latest books include Unraveling Environmental Disasters (2012), Materials for a Sustainable Future (2012), Waste (2011), Heat Capacities (2010), Climate Change (2009) and Future Energy (2008).
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, School of Chemistry, University of KwaZulu-Natal, Durban, South Africa