Managing Frozen Foods
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Maintaining safety in the food chain; Fruit and vegetables: The quality of raw material in relation to freezing; Pre-treatment of fruit and vegetables; Pre-treatment of meat and poultry; Selection and pre-treatment of fish; Factors affecting the stability of frozen foods; Freezing processed foods; Freezer technology; Selecting packaging for frozen food products; Storing frozen food: Cold store equipment and maintenance; Retail display equipment; Future trends in frozen foods.
Description
The publication of this book has been perfectly timed to serve the needs of a rapidly expanding industry. Frozen foods have shed their associations with low quality convenience food and freezing is now recognised as one of the safest and most nutritionally valuable ways to store food.
Quality is a fundamental competitive advantage. However, the quality of frozen foods is dependent upon the strength or weakness of each link in the supply chain. This book examines the key quality factors at each stage in the frozen food supply chain, from raw material selection through processing and storage to retail display. Managing frozen foods is a unique overview of this entire industry and provides frozen food manufacturers, distributors and retailers with:
- The book begins with a review of the safety of frozen foods in production and distribution.
- It then considers the selection of raw materials and pre-treatment before examining the range of physical and chemical factors affecting the sensory and nutritional quality of food during freezing.
- This is followed by a comprehensive review of freezer technology and identifies the essential selection criteria that food manufacturers need to consider.
- Further chapters discuss the selection of packaging, cold store design, equipment and maintenance as well as the key area of retail display equipment.
- Dr Christopher J Kennedy concludes the book by providing a valuable insight into the future of this industry, outlining the opportunities offered by latest developments such as anti-freeze proteins and ultrasonic techniques.
Key Features
- A practical and authoritative guide to best practice in maximising quality
- An invaluable decision-making tool, including guidance on the selection of raw materials, freezer technology, packaging materials and retail display equipment
- The latest research into the frozen food industry from academic and industry experts
Readership
Technicians and engineers within the frozen food industry; Students of food science and technology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2000
- Published:
- 27th June 2000
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781855736528
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855734128
Reviews
Anyone who properly studies this book and its references would know almost everything there is to know about frozen fish and other foods., Professional Fisherman
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
C J Kennedy Editor
Christopher J. Kennedy Procter Department of Food Science, University of Leeds, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, UK