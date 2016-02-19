Managing for Results - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750619073, 9781483105789

Managing for Results

1st Edition

Economic Tasks and Risk-Taking Decisions

Authors: Peter F. Drucker
eBook ISBN: 9781483105789
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 236
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
101.77
86.50
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Managing for Results: Economic Tasks and Risk-taking Decisions is a guidebook for those in management position. The book is comprised of 14 chapters that are organized into three parts. The first part talks about understanding the business; this part covers business realities, revenues, resources, and prospects. Part II discusses the opportunities and needs in economic dimensions of a business. Part III covers the key decision, business strategies, and building up economic performance. The book will be useful to managers, entrepreneurs, and individuals who are exposed to a decision-making situation that has an economic implication.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgment

Introduction: The Task

Part I: Understanding the Business

1. Business Realities

2. The Result Areas

3. Revenues, Resources and Prospects

4. How are We Doing

5. Cost Centers and Cost Structure

6. The Customer is the Business

7. Knowledge is the Business

8. This is Our Business

Part II: Focus on Opportunity

9. Building on Strength

10. Finding Business Potential

11. Making the Future Today

Part III: A Program for Performance

12. The Key Decisions

13. Business Strategies

14. Building Economic Performance into a Business

Conclusion: The Commitment

Bibliography

Index

Details

No. of pages:
236
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483105789

About the Author

Peter F. Drucker

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.