Managing for Results
1st Edition
Economic Tasks and Risk-Taking Decisions
Authors: Peter F. Drucker
eBook ISBN: 9781483105789
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 236
Description
Managing for Results: Economic Tasks and Risk-taking Decisions is a guidebook for those in management position. The book is comprised of 14 chapters that are organized into three parts. The first part talks about understanding the business; this part covers business realities, revenues, resources, and prospects. Part II discusses the opportunities and needs in economic dimensions of a business. Part III covers the key decision, business strategies, and building up economic performance. The book will be useful to managers, entrepreneurs, and individuals who are exposed to a decision-making situation that has an economic implication.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgment
Introduction: The Task
Part I: Understanding the Business
1. Business Realities
2. The Result Areas
3. Revenues, Resources and Prospects
4. How are We Doing
5. Cost Centers and Cost Structure
6. The Customer is the Business
7. Knowledge is the Business
8. This is Our Business
Part II: Focus on Opportunity
9. Building on Strength
10. Finding Business Potential
11. Making the Future Today
Part III: A Program for Performance
12. The Key Decisions
13. Business Strategies
14. Building Economic Performance into a Business
Conclusion: The Commitment
Bibliography
Index
About the Author
Peter F. Drucker
