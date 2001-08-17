Managing Diversity & Inequality in Health Care
1st Edition
Six Steps to Effective Management Series
Table of Contents
Part One: Diversity and Inequality in Health Care. Overview. NHS Strategy - Practical application from NHS Executives EOP Document) Equality in Nurse Education: Practical application from the RCN . Women in the caring professions: a case in point. The special role which women have played in health and social care agencies including a historical perspective. Research Practical Reflection. Healthcare needs of Drug using prostitutes. Part 2. The Ethical and Legal Frameworks. Ethics and Equality. Ethical Dilemmas. Policy and People. The Law and Policy. Ageism and the Law. Elderly people and surgery. Whistle Blowing: Article from the Caribbean Times. Part Three Managing Change: Diversity, the key to success. Diversity, Change and the Professional Manager. Getting it Right: The Cultural Competence Model. Professionals and change in Primary Care. How to conduct a diagnostic reading in the change environment.. A Framework for Change. A case study of the Charter House Trust. Engaging different parts of the organisation. The Newham Approach and policies. Sexual Orientation issues. Part 4. Developing the Diverse workforce. Theoretical - Developing Individuals. A workforce fit for purpose. Developing a diverse workforce to deliver healthcare to culturally diverse clientele: The Bradford Experience - a case study. EnGendering Development. An example of a personal development programme for women. Anti-racist Training. Part Five. The Diverse Team, Making it Work. Managing Teams. Maintaining cultural pride and professional credibility: Issues for Black managers. Cultural Differences between Nurses and GPs. Expanding the Team Outwardly. Building Partnerships and Teamwork with Communities. Part Six - Diversity and Service Quality. Clinical Governance and Diversity and Service Quality. Managing specialist Services: specific management challenges. Haemoglobinopathy Service in Liverpool. Lesbian and Gay Alcohol Project in Manchester. Learning Disabilities. Managing Services for Travelle
To deliver care effectively, and to be able to influence health strategy, practice, and policy, nurses must be able to access a tool-kit of management skills and knowledge. In the context of today's health services, these will guide practitioners to be able to be proactive in their influence on business and policy decisions which directly affect their work. Soft management roles such as case management or people management are often accepted as a part of the job: other skills such as budget management and business planning are much more threatening yet equally vital to the effective and equitable delivery of care.
- 352
- English
- © Bailièrre Tindall 2001
- 17th August 2001
- Bailièrre Tindall
- 9780702025204
About the Editors
Carol Baxter Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nursing, School of Health, Biological and Environmental Scxiences, Middlesaex University, London, UK