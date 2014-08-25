Managing Complications of Foot and Ankle Surgery, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323239, 9780323323246

Managing Complications of Foot and Ankle Surgery, An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 19-3

1st Edition

Authors: J. Coetzee
eBook ISBN: 9780323323246
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323239
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th August 2014
Description

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics will cover all of the most common problems a foot surgeon encounters, offering concise, useful information for a surgeon encountering an unexpected problem with a patient. The issue will cover the hallux (big toe), lesser toes, nerve issues, the midfoot, trauma, flatfoot, and infections.

English
© Elsevier 2014
Elsevier
9780323323246
9780323323239

About the Authors

J. Coetzee Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Minnesota Orthopedic Sports Medicine Institute

