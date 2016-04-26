Managing Chronic Conditions in Older Adults with Cardiovascular Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323444651, 9780323444668

Managing Chronic Conditions in Older Adults with Cardiovascular Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 32-2

1st Edition

Authors: Michael Rich Cynthia Boyd James Pacala
eBook ISBN: 9780323444668
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323444651
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 26th April 2016
Table of Contents

  1. Preface: Working Together in the Care of Patients with Cardiovascular Disease
    and Multimorbidity
    2. Epidemiology of Multimorbidity in Older Adults with Cardiovascular Disease
    3. Magnitude and Impact of Multimorbidity on Clinical Outcomes in Older Adults
    with Cardiovascular Disease: A Literature Review
    4. Advance Care Planning and Goals of Care Communication in Older Adults with
    Cardiovascular Disease and Multi-Morbidity
    5. Patient Priority–Directed Decision Making and Care for Older Adults with Multiple
    Chronic Conditions
    6. Multimorbidity in Older Adults with Heart Failure
    7. Multiple Chronic Conditions in Older Adults with Acute Coronary Syndromes
    8. Multimorbidity in Older Adults with Aortic Stenosis
    9. Multimorbidity in Older Adults with Atrial Fibrillation
    10. Anticoagulation in Older Adults with Multimorbidity
    11. Approach to Evaluating the Multimorbid Patient with Cardiovascular Disease
    Undergoing Noncardiac Surgery
    12. Assessing Risks and Benefits of Invasive Cardiac Procedures in Patients with
    Advanced Multimorbidity
    13. Integrating Care Across Disciplines
    14. Multimorbidity and End of Life Care in Patients with Cardiovascular Disease
    15. Future Research Directions for Multimorbidity Involving Cardiovascular Diseases
    16. Index

Description

This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Drs. Cynthia Boyd, James T. Pacala, and Michael W. Rich, is devoted to Chronic Conditions in Older Adults with Cardiovascular Disease. Articles in this issue include: Epidemiology of multimorbidity in older adults with cardiovascular disease; Impact of multimorbidity on clinical outcomes in older adults with cardiovascular disease; Assessment of goals of care in patients with multiple chronic conditions; Challenges in decision-making: balancing trade-offs; Multimorbidity in older adults with heart failure; Multimorbidity in older adults with acute coronary syndromes; Multimorbidity in older adults with aortic stenosis; Multimorbidity in older adults with atrial fibrillation;Anticoagulation in older adults with multimorbidity; Approach to evaluating the multimorbid patient with cardiovascular disease undergoing non-cardiac surgery; Integrating care across disciplines; Assessing risks and benefits of invasive cardiac procedures in patients with advanced multimorbidity; Multimorbidity and end of life care in patients with cardiovascular disease; and Future research directions for cardiovascular disease.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323444668
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323444651

About the Authors

Michael Rich Author

Professor, Department of Medicine

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri

Cynthia Boyd Author

Associate Professor, Department of Medicine

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland

James Pacala Author

Professor and Associate Head

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Associate Head, Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota

