Managing Chronic Conditions in Older Adults with Cardiovascular Disease, An Issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, Volume 32-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface: Working Together in the Care of Patients with Cardiovascular Disease
and Multimorbidity
2. Epidemiology of Multimorbidity in Older Adults with Cardiovascular Disease
3. Magnitude and Impact of Multimorbidity on Clinical Outcomes in Older Adults
with Cardiovascular Disease: A Literature Review
4. Advance Care Planning and Goals of Care Communication in Older Adults with
Cardiovascular Disease and Multi-Morbidity
5. Patient Priority–Directed Decision Making and Care for Older Adults with Multiple
Chronic Conditions
6. Multimorbidity in Older Adults with Heart Failure
7. Multiple Chronic Conditions in Older Adults with Acute Coronary Syndromes
8. Multimorbidity in Older Adults with Aortic Stenosis
9. Multimorbidity in Older Adults with Atrial Fibrillation
10. Anticoagulation in Older Adults with Multimorbidity
11. Approach to Evaluating the Multimorbid Patient with Cardiovascular Disease
Undergoing Noncardiac Surgery
12. Assessing Risks and Benefits of Invasive Cardiac Procedures in Patients with
Advanced Multimorbidity
13. Integrating Care Across Disciplines
14. Multimorbidity and End of Life Care in Patients with Cardiovascular Disease
15. Future Research Directions for Multimorbidity Involving Cardiovascular Diseases
16. Index
Description
This issue of Clinics in Geriatric Medicine, guest edited by Drs. Cynthia Boyd, James T. Pacala, and Michael W. Rich, is devoted to Chronic Conditions in Older Adults with Cardiovascular Disease. Articles in this issue include: Epidemiology of multimorbidity in older adults with cardiovascular disease; Impact of multimorbidity on clinical outcomes in older adults with cardiovascular disease; Assessment of goals of care in patients with multiple chronic conditions; Challenges in decision-making: balancing trade-offs; Multimorbidity in older adults with heart failure; Multimorbidity in older adults with acute coronary syndromes; Multimorbidity in older adults with aortic stenosis; Multimorbidity in older adults with atrial fibrillation;Anticoagulation in older adults with multimorbidity; Approach to evaluating the multimorbid patient with cardiovascular disease undergoing non-cardiac surgery; Integrating care across disciplines; Assessing risks and benefits of invasive cardiac procedures in patients with advanced multimorbidity; Multimorbidity and end of life care in patients with cardiovascular disease; and Future research directions for cardiovascular disease.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 26th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444668
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323444651
About the Authors
Michael Rich Author
Professor, Department of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Medicine, Washington University School of Medicine, St Louis, Missouri
Cynthia Boyd Author
Associate Professor, Department of Medicine
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Medicine, Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, Baltimore, Maryland
James Pacala Author
Professor and Associate Head
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Head, Department of Family Medicine and Community Health, University of Minnesota Medical School, Minneapolis, Minnesota