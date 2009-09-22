Managing Change and People in Libraries - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843344278, 9781780630168

Managing Change and People in Libraries

1st Edition

Authors: Tinker Massey
eBook ISBN: 9781780630168
Paperback ISBN: 9781843344278
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 22nd September 2009
Page Count: 108
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
80.00
68.00
86.36
73.41
61.95
52.66
49.50
42.08
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
49.50
42.08
61.95
52.66
80.00
68.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Basic theories; Management gone wrong; Reconstruction; Pushing the positive; Changing negatives to positives; Ebbing stress; Changing change to make a change; Revving up enthusiasm; Design for longevity; Production – not luck; Conclusion.

Description

Managing Change and People in Libraries is designed to help library staff find options and compromises to personnel and management problems associated with the constant changes faced in libraries today. This text looks at theories of management, how people and processes change the stresses faced, how to analyze problems, find directions for change to be used and learn how to change negatives into positives in the workplace. The book is designed to help readers find direction and purpose in working practice.

Key Features

  • Theories explained through real life examples
  • Alternatives developed out of facts
  • Common principles of behaviour applied to management changes

Readership

Practitioners and students of library and information science

Details

No. of pages:
108
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780630168
Paperback ISBN:
9781843344278

Reviews

The strength of the work is in the practical examples and hands-on application of theory… recommend as a practical guide for managing change in libraries, The Australian Library Journal

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Tinker Massey Author

Tinker Massey has been employed in a number of academic, public and special libraries over her forty plus years of experience. She has conducted many conferences, workshops, presentations and has completed some consulting experiences in the United States over the last twenty years. Her years as an information broker in her own firm have been invaluable to her knowledge of management. She worked for nine years with a Library Director to change an administrative system from dictatorial to team orientation after an in-house shooting. She is presently serving as the Serials Librarian in the Hunt Library at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.