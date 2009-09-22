Managing Change and People in Libraries
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Basic theories; Management gone wrong; Reconstruction; Pushing the positive; Changing negatives to positives; Ebbing stress; Changing change to make a change; Revving up enthusiasm; Design for longevity; Production – not luck; Conclusion.
Description
Managing Change and People in Libraries is designed to help library staff find options and compromises to personnel and management problems associated with the constant changes faced in libraries today. This text looks at theories of management, how people and processes change the stresses faced, how to analyze problems, find directions for change to be used and learn how to change negatives into positives in the workplace. The book is designed to help readers find direction and purpose in working practice.
Key Features
- Theories explained through real life examples
- Alternatives developed out of facts
- Common principles of behaviour applied to management changes
Readership
Practitioners and students of library and information science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 108
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2009
- Published:
- 22nd September 2009
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780630168
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843344278
Reviews
The strength of the work is in the practical examples and hands-on application of theory… recommend as a practical guide for managing change in libraries, The Australian Library Journal
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Tinker Massey Author
Tinker Massey has been employed in a number of academic, public and special libraries over her forty plus years of experience. She has conducted many conferences, workshops, presentations and has completed some consulting experiences in the United States over the last twenty years. Her years as an information broker in her own firm have been invaluable to her knowledge of management. She worked for nine years with a Library Director to change an administrative system from dictatorial to team orientation after an in-house shooting. She is presently serving as the Serials Librarian in the Hunt Library at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University.
Affiliations and Expertise
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, USA