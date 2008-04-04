Managing Catastrophic Loss of Sensitive Data
1st Edition
A Guide for IT and Security Professionals
Description
Offering a structured approach to handling and recovering from a catastrophic data loss, this book will help both technical and non-technical professionals put effective processes in place to secure their business-critical information and provide a roadmap of the appropriate recovery and notification steps when calamity strikes.
Key Features
Addresses a very topical subject of great concern to security, general IT and business management Provides a step-by-step approach to managing the consequences of and recovering from the loss of sensitive data. *Gathers in a single place all information about this critical issue, including legal, public relations and regulatory issues
Readership
Chief Information Officers/Chief Technology Officers, Information Security Professionals, Risk Managers, Auditors, IT Directors, CFOs, Chief Legal Officers, Business Managers
Table of Contents
Overview; Data Loss Consequences; Prevention and Protection; Data Loss Response Team; Detection; Analysis; Response; Notification; Legal Issues and Requirements; Lessons Learned; Appendix--Relevant Legislation
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2008
- Published:
- 4th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080558714
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781597492393
About the Author
Constantine Photopoulos
Constantine Photopoulos is a consultant with extensive security and regulatory compliance experience. He is a partner at the SOX Group (www.soxgroup.com), an IT security consultancy firm in New York City. He is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with a degree in electrical engineering and computer science.
Affiliations and Expertise
