Managing Catastrophic Loss of Sensitive Data - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781597492393, 9780080558714

Managing Catastrophic Loss of Sensitive Data

1st Edition

A Guide for IT and Security Professionals

Authors: Constantine Photopoulos
eBook ISBN: 9780080558714
Paperback ISBN: 9781597492393
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 4th April 2008
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
46.50
39.52
66.95
56.91
71.77
61.00
50.95
43.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
38.99
33.14
48.95
41.61
62.95
53.51
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Offering a structured approach to handling and recovering from a catastrophic data loss, this book will help both technical and non-technical professionals put effective processes in place to secure their business-critical information and provide a roadmap of the appropriate recovery and notification steps when calamity strikes.

Key Features

Addresses a very topical subject of great concern to security, general IT and business management Provides a step-by-step approach to managing the consequences of and recovering from the loss of sensitive data. *Gathers in a single place all information about this critical issue, including legal, public relations and regulatory issues

Readership

Chief Information Officers/Chief Technology Officers, Information Security Professionals, Risk Managers, Auditors, IT Directors, CFOs, Chief Legal Officers, Business Managers

Table of Contents

Overview; Data Loss Consequences; Prevention and Protection; Data Loss Response Team; Detection; Analysis; Response; Notification; Legal Issues and Requirements; Lessons Learned; Appendix--Relevant Legislation

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780080558714
Paperback ISBN:
9781597492393

About the Author

Constantine Photopoulos

Constantine Photopoulos is a consultant with extensive security and regulatory compliance experience. He is a partner at the SOX Group (www.soxgroup.com), an IT security consultancy firm in New York City. He is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with a degree in electrical engineering and computer science.

Affiliations and Expertise

Constantine Photopoulos is a consultant with extensive security and regulatory compliance experience. He is a partner at the SOX Group (www.soxgroup.com), an IT security consultancy firm in New York City. He is a graduate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, with a degree in electrical engineering and computer science.

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.