Managing Burnout in the Workplace - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843347347, 9781780634005

Managing Burnout in the Workplace

1st Edition

A Guide for Information Professionals

Authors: Nancy McCormack Catherine Cotter
eBook ISBN: 9781780634005
Paperback ISBN: 9781843347347
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 224
Table of Contents

About the authors

Chapter 1: What is burnout?

Abstract:

Introduction

What is burnout?

Conclusion

Chapter 2: Factors contributing to burnout

Abstract:

Introduction

Individual and socio-demographic factors

Environmental and organizational factors

Conclusion

Chapter 3: Burnout and information professionals: how we got this way

Abstract:

Introduction

Sources of workplace stress

Conclusion

Chapter 4: Are information professionals burned out?: Research and opinion

Abstract:

Introduction

Research and opinion

Conclusion

Chapter 5: How burnout is measured in the workplace

Abstract:

Introduction

Burnout survey instruments

Conclusion

Chapter 6: Burnout: the legal perspective

Abstract:

Introduction

Burnout, stress, or post-traumatic stress?

Power imbalance between employees and employers

Canada

United States

United Kingdom

Conclusion

Chapter 7: Gender, burnout and work-related stress

Abstract:

Introduction

Gender, burnout and work–related stress

Conclusion

Chapter 8: Symptom recognition and preventing burnout

Abstract:

Introduction

What the employee can do: burnout prevention in six job domains

What the employer can do: burnout prevention in six job domains

Conclusion

Chapter 9: Managing and overcoming burnout

Abstract:

Introduction

Conclusion: the joy of burnout

Index

Description

Information professionals are under constant stress. Libraries are ushering in sweeping changes that involve the closing of branches and reference desks, wholesale dumping of print, disappearing space, and employment of non-professional staff to fill what have traditionally been the roles of librarians. Increasing workloads, constant interruptions, ceaseless change, continual downsizing, budget cuts, repetitive work, and the pressures of public services have caused burnout in many information professionals.

Managing Burnout in the Workplace concentrates on the problem of burnout, what it is and how it differs from chronic stress, low morale, and depression. The book addresses burnout from psychological, legal, and human resources perspectives. Chapters also cover how burnout is defined, symptom recognition, managing and overcoming burnout, and how to avoid career derailment while coping with burnout.

Key Features

  • Focuses on burnout in relation to information professionals and their work
  • Explores how burnout is identified and diagnosed and how it is measured in the workplace
  • Provides an overview of interdisciplinary research on burnout, incorporating studies from various areas

Readership

Information professionals at all levels; Students in various disciplines including (but not limited to) library, information and archives studies, psychology, sociology, human resources, business, and gender studies courses.

Details

No. of pages:
224
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Chandos Publishing 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Chandos Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781780634005
Paperback ISBN:
9781843347347

Reviews

"...a fascinating and much-needed book...thoroughly recommended to both library staff who feel they may be on the way to burnout or already there, and to library managers who need to understand what the condition is, how to prevent it and how to deal with it..."--Australian Library Journal,Vol 63, No 4

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Nancy McCormack Author

Nancy McCormack is a librarian and Associate Professor of Law at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada. She teaches legal research to upper year and graduate students in the Law Faculty. Nancy has co-authored The Practical Guide to Canadian Legal Research and Updating Statutes and Regulations for All Canadian Jurisdictions.

Affiliations and Expertise

Queen’s University

Catherine Cotter Author

Catherine Cotter is the Reference and Instruction Librarian at the University of New Brunswick Law Library, and is a member of the Law Society of Manitoba. She teaches legal research to all first year students in the Faculty of Law and offers an advanced legal research course to upper year law students. Catherine has co-authored the Canadian Law Dictionary and the Practical Guide to Canadian Legal Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of New Brunswick, Canada

