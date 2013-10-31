Managing Burnout in the Workplace
1st Edition
A Guide for Information Professionals
Table of Contents
About the authors
Chapter 1: What is burnout?
Abstract:
Introduction
What is burnout?
Conclusion
Chapter 2: Factors contributing to burnout
Abstract:
Introduction
Individual and socio-demographic factors
Environmental and organizational factors
Conclusion
Chapter 3: Burnout and information professionals: how we got this way
Abstract:
Introduction
Sources of workplace stress
Conclusion
Chapter 4: Are information professionals burned out?: Research and opinion
Abstract:
Introduction
Research and opinion
Conclusion
Chapter 5: How burnout is measured in the workplace
Abstract:
Introduction
Burnout survey instruments
Conclusion
Chapter 6: Burnout: the legal perspective
Abstract:
Introduction
Burnout, stress, or post-traumatic stress?
Power imbalance between employees and employers
Canada
United States
United Kingdom
Conclusion
Chapter 7: Gender, burnout and work-related stress
Abstract:
Introduction
Gender, burnout and work–related stress
Conclusion
Chapter 8: Symptom recognition and preventing burnout
Abstract:
Introduction
What the employee can do: burnout prevention in six job domains
What the employer can do: burnout prevention in six job domains
Conclusion
Chapter 9: Managing and overcoming burnout
Abstract:
Introduction
Conclusion: the joy of burnout
Index
Description
Information professionals are under constant stress. Libraries are ushering in sweeping changes that involve the closing of branches and reference desks, wholesale dumping of print, disappearing space, and employment of non-professional staff to fill what have traditionally been the roles of librarians. Increasing workloads, constant interruptions, ceaseless change, continual downsizing, budget cuts, repetitive work, and the pressures of public services have caused burnout in many information professionals.
Managing Burnout in the Workplace concentrates on the problem of burnout, what it is and how it differs from chronic stress, low morale, and depression. The book addresses burnout from psychological, legal, and human resources perspectives. Chapters also cover how burnout is defined, symptom recognition, managing and overcoming burnout, and how to avoid career derailment while coping with burnout.
Key Features
- Focuses on burnout in relation to information professionals and their work
- Explores how burnout is identified and diagnosed and how it is measured in the workplace
- Provides an overview of interdisciplinary research on burnout, incorporating studies from various areas
Readership
Information professionals at all levels; Students in various disciplines including (but not limited to) library, information and archives studies, psychology, sociology, human resources, business, and gender studies courses.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 224
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780634005
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843347347
Reviews
"...a fascinating and much-needed book...thoroughly recommended to both library staff who feel they may be on the way to burnout or already there, and to library managers who need to understand what the condition is, how to prevent it and how to deal with it..."--Australian Library Journal,Vol 63, No 4
About the Authors
Nancy McCormack Author
Nancy McCormack is a librarian and Associate Professor of Law at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and a member of the Law Society of Upper Canada. She teaches legal research to upper year and graduate students in the Law Faculty. Nancy has co-authored The Practical Guide to Canadian Legal Research and Updating Statutes and Regulations for All Canadian Jurisdictions.
Affiliations and Expertise
Queen’s University
Catherine Cotter Author
Catherine Cotter is the Reference and Instruction Librarian at the University of New Brunswick Law Library, and is a member of the Law Society of Manitoba. She teaches legal research to all first year students in the Faculty of Law and offers an advanced legal research course to upper year law students. Catherine has co-authored the Canadian Law Dictionary and the Practical Guide to Canadian Legal Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of New Brunswick, Canada