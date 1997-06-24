Managing Banking Risks
1st Edition
Description
This book fills a gap in banking literature by providing a professional and sophisticated 'risk' primer for bank directors, executives and staff at every level as well as students, analysts and commentators on the banking scene. The breadth of focus is exceptional in covering the full range of banking risks, rather than the customary specialist segment.
The book begins by defining risk itself and discussing how it can be approached in a banking context. It goes on to examine the concepts of volatility, expected and unexpected loss, the role of risk capital, rate of return and the required reward for risk (the 'cost of capital'). The author identifies five generic types of primary banking risk and one universal secondary type. Each of these is explored in turn from solvency and liquidity risks to credit risk, interest rate risk, price risks and operating risks. This treatment gives the reader an insight into modern risk management and hedging techniques, and many other relevant topics. Legal and regulatory issues and constraints are considered within an international frame of reference. The book offers practical guidance on the role of a bank's board and executive management, organisation and co-ordination of risk management.
Readership
Bank directors, executives, and staff at every level, as well as students, analysts, and commentators on the banking scene
Table of Contents
Risk and reward; What are the banking risks? Solvency risk; Liquidity risk; Credit risk, policy overview; Credit risk, analysing the portfolio; Credit risk, changing the portfolio; Interest rate risk, structural exposure; Interest rate risk, trading exposure; Price risks; Operating risks; Conclusion, organising risk management.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 256
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 1997
- Published:
- 24th June 1997
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781845699062
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781855732063
About the Author
Eddie Cade
Affiliations and Expertise
formerly Barclays Bank