Managing Banking Relationships - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781855733268, 9781845699055

Managing Banking Relationships

1st Edition

Editors: Gerald Leahy
eBook ISBN: 9781845699055
Hardcover ISBN: 9781855733268
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st January 1997
Page Count: 160
Description

Managing Banking Relationships is the first publication to look at the principles and practice governing relationships between businesses and their bankers. This book examines the services provided by banks to their corporate clients, and looks at the establishment, maintenance, review and, if necessary, termination of the resulting relationships.

Managing Banking Relationships shows how to build and maintain effective modern banking relationships which are based on flexability, mutual interest and trust. It presents the key aspects to good relationships that are profitable to both sides and also illustrates how to select a bank and review the subsequent relationship.

With contributions from leading figures from the banking and corporate treasury community this book is invaluable to corporate treasurers, finance directors, bankers and the financial advisory community.

Readership

Corporate treasurers, finance directors, bankers, and the financial advisory community

Table of Contents

On banks; Relationships in commercial banking; Relationships in investment banking; Legal and regulatory aspects of banking; The place of banking relationships in corporate strategy; Developing banking relationships: The corporate viewpoint; The place of corporate relationships in bank strategy; Developing corporate relationships: The bank viewpoint; Maintaining and reviewing banking relationships: Case studies; Ending a relationship; Looking ahead.

No. of pages:
160
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Woodhead Publishing 1997
Published:
Imprint:
Woodhead Publishing
eBook ISBN:
9781845699055
Hardcover ISBN:
9781855733268

About the Editor

Gerald Leahy

Gerald Leahy is a Past president and the first Director General of The Association of Corporate Treasurers. In a career spanning 40 years, he has worked for a variety of companies including Unilever and Bank Julius Baer. The experience of both buying and selling banking products has given him particular experience of the problems arising from banking relationships.

