Managing and Leading for Science Professionals - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124166868, 9780124166967

Managing and Leading for Science Professionals

1st Edition

(What I Wish I'd Known while Moving Up the Management Ladder)

Authors: Bertrand Liang
eBook ISBN: 9780124166967
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124166868
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd October 2013
Page Count: 192
Description

Can technical paradigms help managers lead technical companies? In Managing and Leading for Science Professionals, Bertrand Liang explains that they can, as he explores real issues of importance for technical students and managers who want to move into leadership positions. A CEO with an MBA, Liang originally trained as a neurology and oncology clinician and later earned a PhD in molecular biology and genetics. In this book, he emphasizes what he wishes he had known as he advanced through the organization. His practitioner's point of view is perfectly suited to those who are moving, or want to move, from the technical side to the business side. Focusing on the experiences of scientists and engineers, he teaches ways to speak top management's language. His insights deliver essential knowledge, empowering technical staff to succeed using the skills they know best.

Key Features

  • Describes "what I wish I’d known" as a manager with a technical background
  • Focuses on using skills other than risk analysis to make decisions
  • Explores ways to lead and manage innovation, particularly in relation to executives' responsibilities, skills, and tolerance for risk

Readership

Professionals in technical industries, especially pharma and biomedical sciences, 1st year MBA students with technical backgrounds, and participants in executive MBA courses, especially those from technical industries. 

Table of Contents

Dedication

A Leadership Prayer

Editor

Preface

Foreword

Chapter 1. The Road to Success is the Road to Failure

Abstract

Shouldn’t Success be Based on Creating Data?

The Deception of Perception

Perfect is the Enemy of Good Enough

Being Complete Doesn’t Mean Being Complicated

References

Chapter 2. Management & Leadership

Abstract

Being the Boss

Leadership is the Perspective; Management is the Tool

References

Chapter 3. Career Anchors

Abstract

Technical/Functional Competence

General Managerial Competence

Autonomy/Independence

Security/Stability

Entrepreneurial/Creativity

Sense of Service

Pure Challenge

Lifestyle

References

Chapter 4. Delegation

Abstract

Delegation: A Definition

The Delegation Work Out (Exercising Delegation)

Why Delegate?

Some Tenets on Delegation

References

Chapter 5. Taking Interest: New Skills

Abstract

Defining the Technical Executive Role

Active Listening

Knowing Enough Not to be Dangerous

References

Chapter 6. Risk = Management (as does Uncertainty)

Abstract

Risk and Uncertainty

Risk, Uncertainty, and Decision Making

Risk, Uncertainty, and Disruptive Innovation

Risk, Uncertainty, and Dominant Design

Using Skunk Works to Mitigate Risk and Uncertainty

A Final Word about Corporate Strategy, Risk, and Uncertainty

References

Chapter 7. Decision Making is Hard

Abstract

Identification of a Problem Isn’t Enough

Approaches to Solution Generation

Thinking about Thinking

Dealing with the Inevitable: Conflict in Decision Making

References

Chapter 8. Moving Up the Ladder: Abandoning Your Peers?

Abstract

Changes in Perspective

Managing What You (don’t) Say: Responsibility in Communication

Gripe Sessions and Gallows Humor

Managing Discontent: Is It Me or Is It You?

Communication and Trust

Micromanagement

Reward Systems

Management Behavior

Organizational Issues and Approaches

A Final Word: Managing Your Former Peers

References

Chapter 9. Relationships: More Than Just Your Specialty

Abstract

Collaboration

Lost in Translation

Reaching Out

Overlapping Interests

Dealing with Distance

References

Chapter 10. Tactics: the 4 Ps, and Walk Arounds

Abstract

Being Sensitive to the Individual Within a Broad Focus

Tactical Points: Individual Meetings

Projects/Programs

Personnel

Personal

Personal II

Being Visible

References

Chapter 11. Leading and Managing Yourself: Mentors

Abstract

Traits of Good Mentors

The Need for Multiple Mentors

Finding a Mentor

The Importance of Mentoring Others

References

Chapter 12. Project Perspectives

Abstract

It’s a Business Project, Not Just a Research Project

Development of Pipeline

Relationships

Absorptive Capacity

References

Chapter 13. Managing Upward

Abstract

First, Understand

Initiative

Simplify

Deliver

Challenging Situations: The Bad Boss

References

Chapter 14. Being the CEO (or At Least Acting Like One)

Abstract

Know Thyself

Setting Direction and Driving the Bus

Communication…Again

Even More so, It’s About the People

Deep Dives

Time is Not Your Own

The Board

References

Chapter 15. A Final Note

Abstract

Management

Leadership

Entrepreneurship

Strategy

Innovation

Change Management

Podcasts (all available on iTunes)

General Websites

Index

About the Author

Bertrand Liang

Bert Liang is trained in molecular biology and genetics (Ph.D.) and is a clinician (M.D.) with subspecialty training in both neurology and oncology. He possesses an MBA as well as corporate experience (currently Executive Director of Pfenex Inc.) and has more than 50 publications in both scientific and business subjects.

Affiliations and Expertise

M.B.A., M.D., Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer, Pfenex, Inc., San Diego, CA., USA

Reviews

"Many scientists and engineers have the wrong perception of managing and what it takes to move up the ladder. This highly useful book demystifies what managers or leaders do, and offers valuable practical lessons that all scientific professionals could benefit from."--David Y Choi, Loyola Marymount University

"Why do many highly skilled and seasoned scientists have issues with adjusting to the new demands of a managerial position, you may have asked yourself. Bertrand Liang's book provides an insightful and easy to read answer from someone 'who has been there and who has done it'. Ease up, you are not facing a thousand pages with a myriad of figures and tables but instead many real life examples of what stops a lot of praised scientists from being equally successful team leaders."--Clive-Steven Curran, University of Muenster

