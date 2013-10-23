Managing and Leading for Science Professionals
1st Edition
(What I Wish I'd Known while Moving Up the Management Ladder)
Can technical paradigms help managers lead technical companies? In Managing and Leading for Science Professionals, Bertrand Liang explains that they can, as he explores real issues of importance for technical students and managers who want to move into leadership positions. A CEO with an MBA, Liang originally trained as a neurology and oncology clinician and later earned a PhD in molecular biology and genetics. In this book, he emphasizes what he wishes he had known as he advanced through the organization. His practitioner's point of view is perfectly suited to those who are moving, or want to move, from the technical side to the business side. Focusing on the experiences of scientists and engineers, he teaches ways to speak top management's language. His insights deliver essential knowledge, empowering technical staff to succeed using the skills they know best.
- Describes "what I wish I’d known" as a manager with a technical background
- Focuses on using skills other than risk analysis to make decisions
- Explores ways to lead and manage innovation, particularly in relation to executives' responsibilities, skills, and tolerance for risk
Professionals in technical industries, especially pharma and biomedical sciences, 1st year MBA students with technical backgrounds, and participants in executive MBA courses, especially those from technical industries.
Dedication
A Leadership Prayer
Editor
Preface
Foreword
Chapter 1. The Road to Success is the Road to Failure
Shouldn’t Success be Based on Creating Data?
The Deception of Perception
Perfect is the Enemy of Good Enough
Being Complete Doesn’t Mean Being Complicated
References
Chapter 2. Management & Leadership
Being the Boss
Leadership is the Perspective; Management is the Tool
References
Chapter 3. Career Anchors
Technical/Functional Competence
General Managerial Competence
Autonomy/Independence
Security/Stability
Entrepreneurial/Creativity
Sense of Service
Pure Challenge
Lifestyle
References
Chapter 4. Delegation
Delegation: A Definition
The Delegation Work Out (Exercising Delegation)
Why Delegate?
Some Tenets on Delegation
References
Chapter 5. Taking Interest: New Skills
Defining the Technical Executive Role
Active Listening
Knowing Enough Not to be Dangerous
References
Chapter 6. Risk = Management (as does Uncertainty)
Risk and Uncertainty
Risk, Uncertainty, and Decision Making
Risk, Uncertainty, and Disruptive Innovation
Risk, Uncertainty, and Dominant Design
Using Skunk Works to Mitigate Risk and Uncertainty
A Final Word about Corporate Strategy, Risk, and Uncertainty
References
Chapter 7. Decision Making is Hard
Identification of a Problem Isn’t Enough
Approaches to Solution Generation
Thinking about Thinking
Dealing with the Inevitable: Conflict in Decision Making
References
Chapter 8. Moving Up the Ladder: Abandoning Your Peers?
Changes in Perspective
Managing What You (don’t) Say: Responsibility in Communication
Gripe Sessions and Gallows Humor
Managing Discontent: Is It Me or Is It You?
Communication and Trust
Micromanagement
Reward Systems
Management Behavior
Organizational Issues and Approaches
A Final Word: Managing Your Former Peers
References
Chapter 9. Relationships: More Than Just Your Specialty
Collaboration
Lost in Translation
Reaching Out
Overlapping Interests
Dealing with Distance
References
Chapter 10. Tactics: the 4 Ps, and Walk Arounds
Being Sensitive to the Individual Within a Broad Focus
Tactical Points: Individual Meetings
Projects/Programs
Personnel
Personal
Personal II
Being Visible
References
Chapter 11. Leading and Managing Yourself: Mentors
Traits of Good Mentors
The Need for Multiple Mentors
Finding a Mentor
The Importance of Mentoring Others
References
Chapter 12. Project Perspectives
It’s a Business Project, Not Just a Research Project
Development of Pipeline
Relationships
Absorptive Capacity
References
Chapter 13. Managing Upward
First, Understand
Initiative
Simplify
Deliver
Challenging Situations: The Bad Boss
References
Chapter 14. Being the CEO (or At Least Acting Like One)
Know Thyself
Setting Direction and Driving the Bus
Communication…Again
Even More so, It’s About the People
Deep Dives
Time is Not Your Own
The Board
References
Chapter 15. A Final Note
Management
Leadership
Entrepreneurship
Strategy
Innovation
Change Management
Podcasts (all available on iTunes)
General Websites
Index
- No. of pages:
- 192
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 23rd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124166967
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124166868
Bertrand Liang
Bert Liang is trained in molecular biology and genetics (Ph.D.) and is a clinician (M.D.) with subspecialty training in both neurology and oncology. He possesses an MBA as well as corporate experience (currently Executive Director of Pfenex Inc.) and has more than 50 publications in both scientific and business subjects.
M.B.A., M.D., Ph.D. Chief Executive Officer, Pfenex, Inc., San Diego, CA., USA
"Many scientists and engineers have the wrong perception of managing and what it takes to move up the ladder. This highly useful book demystifies what managers or leaders do, and offers valuable practical lessons that all scientific professionals could benefit from."--David Y Choi, Loyola Marymount University
"Why do many highly skilled and seasoned scientists have issues with adjusting to the new demands of a managerial position, you may have asked yourself. Bertrand Liang's book provides an insightful and easy to read answer from someone 'who has been there and who has done it'. Ease up, you are not facing a thousand pages with a myriad of figures and tables but instead many real life examples of what stops a lot of praised scientists from being equally successful team leaders."--Clive-Steven Curran, University of Muenster