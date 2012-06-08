Managing Agricultural Greenhouse Gases
1st Edition
Coordinated Agricultural Research through GRACEnet to Address our Changing Climate
Description
Global climate change is a natural process that currently appears to be strongly influenced by human activities, which increase atmospheric concentrations of greenhouse gases (GHG). Agriculture contributes about 20% of the world’s global radiation forcing from carbon dioxide, methane and nitrous oxide, and produces 50% of the methane and 70% of the nitrous oxide of the human-induced emission. Managing Agricultural Greenhouse Gases synthesizes the wealth of information generated from the GRACEnet (Greenhouse gas Reduction through Agricultural Carbon Enhancement network) effort with contributors from a variety of backgrounds, and reports findings with important international applications.
Key Features
- Frames responses to challenges associated with climate change within the geographical domain of the U.S., while providing a useful model for researchers in the many parts of the world that possess similar ecoregions
- Covers not only soil C dynamics but also nitrous oxide and methane flux, filling a void in the existing literature
- Educates scientists and technical service providers conducting greenhouse gas research, industry, and regulators in their agricultural research by addressing the issues of GHG emissions and ways to reduce these emissions
- Synthesizes the data from top experts in the world into clear recommendations and expectations for improvements in the agricultural management of global warming potential as an aggregate of GHG emissions
Readership
Research scientists working in agricultural and biogeochemical fields, soil scientists, agronomists, agricultural climatologists, scientists in climate science workgroups, conservation scientists, agricultural researchers at federal and state agencies and carbon footprinting consulting firms, advanced undergraduate/graduate students studying agricultural and climate science
Table of Contents
Foreword
Preface
Acknowledgments
Contributors
Executive Summary
Section 1. Agricultural Research for a Carbon-Constrained World
Chapter 1. Agriculture and Climate Change: Mitigation Opportunities and Adaptation Imperatives
Introduction
Mitigating and Adapting To Climate Change
Summary
References
Chapter 2. GRACEnet: Addressing Policy Needs through Coordinated Cross-location Research
Why GRACEnet?
Clear Objectives, Communication, Organization, Leadership: Elements for Successful Science
Significant Milestones and Impact
Future: New Directions and the Relevance of GRACEnet To Sustainable Agriculture
References
Section 2. Agricultural Management and Soil Carbon Dynamics
Chapter 3. Cropland Management in the Eastern United States for Improved Soil Organic Carbon Sequestration
Introduction
Geographic Regions of the Eastern U.S
Cropland Management in the Eastern U.S.
Synthesis of Published Findings
Carbon Sequestration Potential in the Region
Conclusions and Recommendations
References
Chapter 4. Soil Carbon Sequestration in Central U.S. Agroecosystems
Introduction
Climate, Soil, and Land-Use Characteristics
Management Practices Affecting Carbon Storage
Climate Change and Management Interactions
Conclusions
References
Chapter 5. Agricultural Management and Soil Carbon Dynamics: Western U.S. Croplands
Introduction
Climate, Crop, and Cropping Practice Characteristics
Management Effects On Soil C Storage: Dryland Systems
Management Effects On Soil C Storage: Irrigated Systems
Gaps In Knowledge
Synthesis
References
Chapter 6. Soil Carbon Dynamics and Rangeland Management
Definition and Extent of U.S. Rangelands
Rangeland GHG Mitigation Potential
Rangeland C Distribution: Vegetation and Soils
Rangeland Management Impacts
Interactions Between Management and Climate
Knowledge Gaps and Future Research Needs
References
Chapter 7. Soil Organic Carbon under Pasture Management
Climate and Soils of the Eastern U.S.
Description of Pasture Types, Uses, and Extent
Long-Term Land-Use Effects on Soil Organic C
Pasture Management Effects on Soil Organic C
Spatial Distribution of Soil Organic C
Temporal Changes in Soil Organic C
Impact of Sequestered Soil Organic C in Pastures on Other Environmental Issues
Key Research Issues
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 8. Sustainable Bioenergy Feedstock Production Systems: Integrating Carbon Dynamics, Erosion, Water Quality, and Greenhouse Gas Production
Introduction
Challenges of Historical Bioenergy Feedstocks
Management of Row Crops for Sustainability—Avoiding/Mitigating Risks
Managing for Sustainable Bioenergy with Perennials
Managing For Sustainable Bioenergy with a Novel Amendment
Summary and Research Needs
Acknowledgments
References
Section 3. Agricultural Management and Greenhouse Gas Flux
Chapter 9. Cropland Management Contributions to Greenhouse Gas Flux: Central and Eastern U.S.
Introduction
Factors Controlling N2o and Ch4 Flux From Soils
Proposed GWP Mitigation Options for Croplands
Soil, Climate, and Agricultural Characteristics of Eastern and Central U.S.
Performance of Mitigation Options in Eastern and Central U.S.
N Rate Effects: Synthetic N Fertilizers
N Rate Effects: Animal Manures
N Source Effects: N Fertilizers and Inhibitors
N Source Effects: Synthetic N Fertilizers vs. Animal Manures
N Timing: Fertilizers and Manures
N Placement: Fertilizers and Manures
Cover Crops
Biochar
Tillage Regime
Crop Selection
Cropping Systems
Methane
Carbon Dioxide
Information Gaps and Future Research Needs
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 10. Management to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions in Western U.S. Croplands
Introduction
Characterization of Climate, Crops, and Management Practices
Management Effects On Greenhouse Gas (CO2, Ch4, N2o) Flux
Synthesis
Gaps In Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Knowledge
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 11. Greenhouse Gas Flux from Managed Grasslands in the U.S.
Introduction
Managed Grasslands in the U.S.: Description, Extent, and Use
Greenhouse Gas Flux from U.S. Grasslands
Conclusions and Recommendations
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 12. Mitigation Opportunities for Life-Cycle Greenhouse Gas Emissions during Feedstock Production across Heterogeneous Landscapes
Life-Cycle Biofuel Compliance Policy Standards
Review and Analysis
Feedstock Production is a Significant GWI Component of the Fuel Life-Cycle
GWI Size of Life-Cycle Components Vary within and Between Feedstocks
Heterogeneity of N2o Emissions in the Landscape
Mitigation Opportunities to Reduce the GWI of Feedstock Production
Precision Agriculture
Summary and Conclusions
Policy Implications
References
Chapter 13. Greenhouse Gas Fluxes of Drained Organic and Flooded Mineral Agricultural Soils in the United States
Introduction
Organic Soils (Histosols and Peatlands)
Flooded Agriculture on Mineral Soils
Assessment of Flux Amelioration
Conclusions and Recommendations
Acknowledgments
References
Section 4. Modeling to Estimate Soil Carbon Dynamics and Greenhouse Gas Flux from Agricultural Production Systems
Chapter 14. DayCent Model Simulations for Estimating Soil Carbon Dynamics and Greenhouse Gas Fluxes from Agricultural Production Systems
Introduction
DAYCENT Model History
DAYCENT Model Overview
Recent Model Improvements
Recent Model Testing
Recent Model Applications
Model Limitations and Planned Improvements
References
Chapter 15. COMET2.0—Decision Support System for Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Accounting
Introduction
System Overview
New Modules
System Testing and Applications
Concluding Remarks
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 16. CQESTR Simulations of Soil Organic Carbon Dynamics
Introduction
CQESTR Model Description
Experimental Sites Description
THE CQESTR Model Applications
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 17. Development and Application of the EPIC Model for Carbon Cycle, Greenhouse Gas Mitigation, and Biofuel Studies
Introduction
Description of the Epic Model and its Carbon/Nitrogen Model
Examples of Applications
Summary
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 18. The General Ensemble Biogeochemical Modeling System (GEMS) and its Applications to Agricultural Systems in the United States
General Ensemble Biogeochemical Modeling System (GEMS)
Study Areas and Modeling Design
Results
Discussion
Acknowledgments
References
Section 5. Measurements and Monitoring: Improving Estimates of Soil Carbon Dynamics and Greenhouse Gas Flux
Chapter 19. Quantifying Biases in Non-Steady-State Chamber Measurements of Soil–Atmosphere Gas Exchange
Introduction
Physical Basis for the Chamber Effect
Experimental Approaches
Non-Linear Flux Calculation Schemes
Bias Estimation Techniques
Soil Property Effects
Chamber Bias Correction (CBC)
Limitations of the CBC Method
Bias Versus Precision
Current Recommendations
Ultimate Solutions
References
Appendix: Steps and Calculations Used in CBC Method
Chapter 20. Advances in Spectroscopic Methods for Quantifying Soil Carbon
Introduction
Chemometrics
Calibration Development
Calibration Transfer
Instrumentation
Particle Size Considerations
Scale and Sampling Intensity
Prediction Accuracy
Proximal and Remote Sensing
Water Effects and Spectroscopy
Present Status and Future Research Needs
Advances In Instrumentation
References
Chapter 21. Micrometeorological Methods for Assessing Greenhouse Gas Flux
Introduction
Methods Based on Flux-Gradient Theory
Eddy Covariance Method
Issues Affecting Flux Measurements
Micrometeorological Measurements of Nitrous Oxide Fluxes
Micrometeorological Measurements of CO2 Flux
Conclusions
References
Chapter 22. Remote Sensing of Soil Carbon and Greenhouse Gas Dynamics across Agricultural Landscapes
Introduction
Historical Background
Fundamental Spectral Properties of Vegetation and Soils
Remote Sensing Products for Assessing Soil Organic Carbon and Greenhouse Gases
Synergies of Remote Sensing and Process Models to Determine Soil Carbon Dynamics
Case Study: South Fork Watershed
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Section 6. Economic and Policy Considerations Associated with Reducing Net Greenhouse Gas Emissions from Agriculture
Chapter 23. Economic Outcomes of Greenhouse Gas Mitigation Options
Introduction
Management Alternatives for Greenhouse Gas Mitigation
Impact of Bioenergy Markets
Conclusion
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 24. Agricultural Greenhouse Gas Trading Markets in North America
Introduction
Historical Background
Current Status
Future Outlook
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 25. Eligibility Criteria Affecting Landowner Participation in Greenhouse Gas Programs
Introduction
Eligibility Criteria for GHG Mitigation Programs
Simulating Eligibility Criteria
Simulation Results
Summary
References
Section 7. Looking Ahead: Opportunities for Future Research and Collaboration
Chapter 26. Potential GRACEnet Linkages with Other Greenhouse Gas and Soil Carbon Research and Monitoring Programs
Introduction
Soil-Based Networks
Greenhouse Gas Networks
General Ecological Networks
Concluding Remarks
References
Chapter 27. Elevated CO2 and Warming Effects on Soil Carbon Sequestration and Greenhouse Gas Exchange in Agroecosystems: A Review
Methods
The Effect of eCO2 On Soil C
The Effect of eCO2 On Soil Respiration
The Effect of eCO2 On N2o Emission
The Effect of eCO2 On Ch4 Exchange
Warming Effects On Soil C, Soil Respiration, N2o Emission and Ch4 Exchange
Interactive eCO2 × Warming Effects On Soil C, Soil Respiration, N2o Emission, and Ch4 Exchange
Conclusions
Acknowledgments
References
Chapter 28. Mitigation Opportunities from Land Management Practices in a Warming World: Increasing Potential Sinks
Changing Climate
Soil Management Practices
Soil Water Changes
CO2 Fluxes from Soil
Climate Impacts on Soil and Plant
Mitigation Opportunities
Mitigation of CO2 from Soil
Mitigation of N2o Fluxes from Soil
Conclusions
References
Chapter 29. Beyond Mitigation: Adaptation of Agricultural Strategies to Overcome Projected Climate Change
Climate and Climate Change
The Role of Agriculture
References
Index
Color Plates
About the Editor
Mark Liebig
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA‐ARS Northern Great Plains Research Laboratory, Mandan, ND, USA
A.J. Franzluebbers
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA-ARS, Watkinsville, GA, USA
Ronald Follett
Affiliations and Expertise
USDA-ARS Soil-Plant-Nutrient Research Unit, Fort Collins, CO, USA
Reviews
"...extremely well written and should be of interest to professionals as well as to advanced graduate students interested in agricultural GHG dynamics." --Journal of Environmental Quality
"Whichever discipline the reader may originate from, this book will provide a more holistic viewpoint of managing greenhouse gas emissions and carbon sequestration in agriculture. For researchers, industry professionals, and regulators, Liebig et al., who are associated with the US Department of Agriculture-Agricultural Research Service (USDA-ARS), synthesize research findings from about 30 ARS locations participating in the GRACEnet (Greenhouse gas Reduction through Agricultural Carbon Enhancement network) project. Contributed by USDA and other agricultural researchers mostly from the US, the 29 chapters describe the evaluation of agricultural carbon sequestration and greenhouse gas management, measurement, and modeling; economic and policy considerations for the short-term future; and long-term opportunities and the need for research collaborations. They discuss current trends in greenhouse gas emissions, agricultural contributions to those emissions, and risks associated with global climate change; background on the GRACEnet initiative; soil organic carbon dynamics for prevalent agroecosystmes in the US (cropland, rangeland, pasture, and biofeedstock production systems); the responses of carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrous oxide fluxes to management; five common ecosystem models for estimating SOC dynamics and greenhouse gas flux; key attributes of analytical methods used to estimate carbon change in soil and greenhouse gas flux; economic outcomes, incentive programs, and policy scenarios associated with reducing greenhouse gas emissions; and networks worldwide involved in climate change-related research." --Reference & Research Book News