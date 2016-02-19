Managerial Finance in a Canadian Setting
4th Edition
Instructor's Manual
Description
Managerial Finance in a Canadian Setting, Fourth Edition provides an introduction to managerial finance in a Canadian setting. This book discusses equity in the distribution of income and wealth among customers, employees, governments, shareholders, and corporate management.
Organized into 27 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of potential advantages that could emerge from a better relationship between labor and management. This text then examines the distinct characteristics of a corporation wherein it's a legal entity distinct from its owners and managers. Other chapters consider some of the inequities or distortions caused by inflation. This book discusses as well the liquidity of an asset, which refers to the ability to convert the asset into cash on short notice and at a fair price. The final chapter deals with the two approaches in evaluating an investment or an acquisition.
This book is a valuable resource for corporate managers, investors, and shareholders.
Table of Contents
Notes to Instructors
Chapter 1: The Role of the Financial Manager and Financial Objectives of the Firm
Questions for Discussion
Case: Brascan
Chapter 2: The Legal Setting
Questions for Discussion
Research Question
Chapter 3: The Tax Environment
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 4: Financial Markets
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problem
Chapter 5: Compounding and Discounting
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Case: The Friendly Loan Company
Chapter 6: The Valuation of Debt and the Determination of Interest Rates
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 7: Risk, Expected Return, and the Valuation of Stocks
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Case: BCRIC
Additional Problems
Chapter 8: Capital Budgeting
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Case: Consolidated Logging Company Ltd.
Chapter 9: Capital Budgeting: Further Considerations Regarding Risk
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 10: Long-Term Debt
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 11: Preferred Shares
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 12: Common Shares
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 13: Options: Rights, Warrants, and Convertibles
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 14: The Cost of Capital
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Case: William Trowbridge Limited
Chapter 15: Capital Structure
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Case: National Bridge
Chapter 16: Dividend Policy
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Case: Prairie Land Holdings
Additional Problem
Chapter 17: Short-Term Sources of Funds
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 18: Trade Credit
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 19: Intermediate Sources of Funds
Questions for Discussion
Chapter 20: Lease Financing
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Case: Dongara Industries
Chapter 21: Financial Statement Analysis
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Case: Unidentified Industries
Chapter 22: Funds-Flow Analysis and Financial Forecasting
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Case: Verdun Manufacturing
Chapter 23: The Management of Cash and Marketable Securities
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 24: The Management of Accounts Receivable
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 25: Inventory Management
Questions for Discussion
Additional Problems
Chapter 26: Working-Capital Management
Questions for Discussion
Chapter 27: Mergers and Consolidations
Questions and Discussion
Additional Problems
Case: SK Industries Ltd.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 1st January 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483106335