Managerial Finance in a Canadian Setting - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780409806021, 9781483106335

Managerial Finance in a Canadian Setting

4th Edition

Instructor's Manual

Authors: X. Lusztig X. Schwab
eBook ISBN: 9781483106335
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1988
Page Count: 312
Description

Managerial Finance in a Canadian Setting, Fourth Edition provides an introduction to managerial finance in a Canadian setting. This book discusses equity in the distribution of income and wealth among customers, employees, governments, shareholders, and corporate management.

Organized into 27 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of potential advantages that could emerge from a better relationship between labor and management. This text then examines the distinct characteristics of a corporation wherein it's a legal entity distinct from its owners and managers. Other chapters consider some of the inequities or distortions caused by inflation. This book discusses as well the liquidity of an asset, which refers to the ability to convert the asset into cash on short notice and at a fair price. The final chapter deals with the two approaches in evaluating an investment or an acquisition.

This book is a valuable resource for corporate managers, investors, and shareholders.

Table of Contents


Notes to Instructors

Chapter 1: The Role of the Financial Manager and Financial Objectives of the Firm

Questions for Discussion

Case: Brascan

Chapter 2: The Legal Setting

Questions for Discussion

Research Question

Chapter 3: The Tax Environment

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 4: Financial Markets

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problem

Chapter 5: Compounding and Discounting

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Case: The Friendly Loan Company

Chapter 6: The Valuation of Debt and the Determination of Interest Rates

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 7: Risk, Expected Return, and the Valuation of Stocks

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Case: BCRIC

Additional Problems

Chapter 8: Capital Budgeting

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Case: Consolidated Logging Company Ltd.

Chapter 9: Capital Budgeting: Further Considerations Regarding Risk

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 10: Long-Term Debt

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 11: Preferred Shares

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 12: Common Shares

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 13: Options: Rights, Warrants, and Convertibles

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 14: The Cost of Capital

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Case: William Trowbridge Limited

Chapter 15: Capital Structure

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Case: National Bridge

Chapter 16: Dividend Policy

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Case: Prairie Land Holdings

Additional Problem

Chapter 17: Short-Term Sources of Funds

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 18: Trade Credit

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 19: Intermediate Sources of Funds

Questions for Discussion

Chapter 20: Lease Financing

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Case: Dongara Industries

Chapter 21: Financial Statement Analysis

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Case: Unidentified Industries

Chapter 22: Funds-Flow Analysis and Financial Forecasting

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Case: Verdun Manufacturing

Chapter 23: The Management of Cash and Marketable Securities

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 24: The Management of Accounts Receivable

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 25: Inventory Management

Questions for Discussion

Additional Problems

Chapter 26: Working-Capital Management

Questions for Discussion

Chapter 27: Mergers and Consolidations

Questions and Discussion

Additional Problems

Case: SK Industries Ltd.

