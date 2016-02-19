Managerial Decision Making with Technology: 45 Highlights of the Literature presents several case studies on the extent of the impact of technology on management activities. This work provides discussions, arguments, and debates on some issues concerning business management, technology, decision making, and automation. These issues include the defining of technology and management work, improving managerial productivity, redefining the decision-making process, decision support systems, artificial intelligence, reshaping management’s ranks, changing the nature of competition, and managing technology-based change.

This book will be of value to academicians and management practitioners.