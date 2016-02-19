Managerial Decision Making with Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080295176, 9781483182360

Managerial Decision Making with Technology

1st Edition

Highlights of the Literature

Authors: Rod F. Monger
eBook ISBN: 9781483182360
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1987
Page Count: 74
Description

Managerial Decision Making with Technology: 45 Highlights of the Literature presents several case studies on the extent of the impact of technology on management activities. This work provides discussions, arguments, and debates on some issues concerning business management, technology, decision making, and automation. These issues include the defining of technology and management work, improving managerial productivity, redefining the decision-making process, decision support systems, artificial intelligence, reshaping management’s ranks, changing the nature of competition, and managing technology-based change.

This book will be of value to academicians and management practitioners.

Table of Contents


Review of the Literature

Introduction

Defining the Issues

Defining Technology

Defining Management Work

Improving Managerial Productivity

Redefining the Decision-Making Process

Decision Support Systems

Artificial Intelligence

Reshaping Management’s Ranks

Changing the Nature of Competition

Managing Technology-Based Change

Conclusion: Formulating Principles

Case Studies

Abstracts

Recommended Reading

Additional Reading

