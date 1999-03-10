Management of Violence and Aggression - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443059346

Management of Violence and Aggression

1st Edition

A Manual for Nurses and Health Care Workers

Authors: Tom Mason Mark Chandley
Paperback ISBN: 9780443059346
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 10th March 1999
Page Count: 288
Description

An extremely practical book that offers methods of prevention and management strategies, and provides a comprehensive view of the problem of violence and aggression from patients/clients. This book, based on sound research, is cleverly structured so that the notion of violence becomes more explicit with each succeeding chapter, until finally the violent outburst arrives. This innovative book explores a topical, vital subject that appeals to a variety of nurses and other professionals.

Table of Contents

Section 1: General Overview of Violence and Aggression
Introduction
The Dynamic of Violence and Aggression
Phases of Violence and Aggression
Section 2: Options Available in the Phases of Violence and Aggression
Phase 1: Phase of Relative Normality
Observation, Surveillance and Diversionary Techniques
Resources and Staffing
Phase 2: Phase of Pre-Aggression.
Intervention Modalities and Models
Controlling Measures and Management
Phase 3: Phase of Attack
Isolation Techniques
Physical Restraint
Mechanical Control
Chemical Control
Section 3: Corollaries of Violence and Aggression
Serious Situations
Injuries, Job Stress and Burnout
Learning from Experience

About the Author

Tom Mason

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer, Department of Nursing, University of Liverpool, Liverpool, UK

Mark Chandley

Affiliations and Expertise

Team leader, Elms Ward, Liverpool University, Liverpool, UK, Ashworth Hospital, Maghull, Merseyside, UK

