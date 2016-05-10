Management of the Cleft Patient, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2

This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Management of the Cleft Patient. Articles will include: Final Nasal Surgery; Prenatal Counseling, Ultrasound Diagnosis, and the Role of Maternal/Fetal Medicine of the Cleft Lip and Palate Patient; International Missions: Establishing a Longitudinal and Sustainable Team Approach; Diagnosis and Surgical Management of Velopharanyngeal Insufficiency; Feeding Infants with Clefts and Post-operative Management of the Infant Cleft Lip and Palate; Funding Cleft Patients in Need/Foundation and Fundraising; Latham Alveolar Molding and Presurgical Nasoalveolar Molding; Surgical Management of Tessier Facial Clefts; Otologic Concerns for Cleft Lip and Palate Patients; Distraction for Large Maxillary Anterior-Posterior Discrepancy in Cleft Patients; and more!