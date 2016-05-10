Management of the Cleft Patient, An Issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 28-2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Preface: The Esoteric but Essential Concerns of Treating Children with Cleft Lip
and Palate
2. Prenatal Counseling, Ultrasound Diagnosis, and the Role of Maternal-Fetal Medicine
of the Cleft Lip and Palate Patient
3. Feeding Infants with Cleft and the Postoperative Cleft Management
4. Presurgical Orthopedics Appliance: The Latham Technique
5. Presurgical Dentofacial Orthopedic Management of the Cleft Patient
6. Otologic Concerns for Cleft Lip and Palate Patient
7. Diagnosis and Management of Velopharyngeal Dysfunction
8. Rhinoplasty for the Cleft Lip and Palate Patient
9. Cleft and Craniofacial Mission Care: Management of Facial Clefts: International
Missions
10. Using 501c3 Foundations in the Care of Cleft and Craniofacial Children
11. Index
Description
This issue of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Clinics of North America focuses on Management of the Cleft Patient. Articles will include: Final Nasal Surgery; Prenatal Counseling, Ultrasound Diagnosis, and the Role of Maternal/Fetal Medicine of the Cleft Lip and Palate Patient; International Missions: Establishing a Longitudinal and Sustainable Team Approach; Diagnosis and Surgical Management of Velopharanyngeal Insufficiency; Feeding Infants with Clefts and Post-operative Management of the Infant Cleft Lip and Palate; Funding Cleft Patients in Need/Foundation and Fundraising; Latham Alveolar Molding and Presurgical Nasoalveolar Molding; Surgical Management of Tessier Facial Clefts; Otologic Concerns for Cleft Lip and Palate Patients; Distraction for Large Maxillary Anterior-Posterior Discrepancy in Cleft Patients; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 10th May 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323444781
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323444774
About the Authors
Kevin Smith Author
Clinical Professor and Residency Program Director
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor and Residency Program Director, Co-Director, The University of Oklahoma, JW Keys Cleft and Craniofacial Clinic, Co-Director, The University of Tulsa, MK Chapman Cleft and Craniofacial Clinic, Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, The University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma