Management of Semi-Arid Ecosystems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444417596, 9780444599971

Management of Semi-Arid Ecosystems, Volume 7

1st Edition

Editors: B.H. Walker
eBook ISBN: 9780444599971
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents


﻿Acknowledgements

Section I

Introduction

References

Section II: Ecology and Management of the World's Semi-Arid Regions

Chapter 1. Cattle Ranching in the Semi-Arid Savannas of East and Southern Africa

Introduction

The Environment

Present Land-Use and Production Methods

The Management of Semi-arid Savanna for Cattle Production

Conclusion

References

Chapter 2. Game Ranching in Africa

Introduction

Ecological Characteristics of the Semi-Arid Savannas

Past and Present Land-Use

The Theoretical Basis of Game Ranching

Practical Implications in Game Ranching

Conclusions

Recommendations

References

Chapter 3. Management of the Semi-Arid and Arid Rangelands of Australia

Introduction

A Description of the Arid Lands

History and Structure of Land-Use

Present Management of the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands

Conclusions

References

Chapter 4. Management of Semi-Arid Ecosystems in Israel

Seligman

Introduction

Environment and Biota

History

The Old Crop—Livestock System

Ecological Evaluation of the Traditional System

Recent Changes in the Bedouin System

The New Cropping System

New Integrated Cropping Grazing Systems?

Other Land-Uses

References

Chapter 5. Utilization of Grass- and Shrublands of the South-Western United States

Introduction

Climate

Land, Plant and Animal Resources

Past Land-Use

Present Conditions

Recommended Land-Use Practices

References

Chapter 6. Land-Use in the Southern Margins of the Sahara

Introduction

Environment

Agricultural Systems

The Ecological Impact of Agriculture

Use and Abuse of the Environment

References

Chapter 7. Ecology of the Semi-Arid Regions of India with Emphasis on Land-use

Introduction

Geographical Limits

Climate

Geology

Soil

Biota

Vegetation and Land-Use

Conclusions and Recommendations

References

Chapter 8. Ecology and Management of Semi-Arid Ecosystems in Brazil

Introduction

Caatinga

Cerrado

References

Chapter 9. Land-Use of Semi-Deserts in the U.S.S.R.

Introduction

Natural Features of the Semi-Deserts of the U.S.S.R

Utilization of the Natural Resources

Conclusions

References

Chapter 10. Land-Use of Semi-Deserts in Central Asia

Natural Features of the Semi-Deserts

The Use of Natural Resources

Conclusion

References

Chapter 11. Management of Natural Vegetation in the Semi-Arid Ecosystems of Mexico

Introduction

Description of the Ecosystems

Ecosystem Management

Recommended Management Practices

References

Section III: Discussion

Management Principles for Semi-Arid Ecosystems

Introduction

Determinants of Semi-Arid Ecosystems

Management Principles for Semi-Arid Ecosystems

References

Author Index

Description

Extensive regions of the world have a climate which, whilst permitting development of a continuous vegetative cover, is too dry for successful annual cropping. These are the semi-arid areas where land use is based on the natural vegetation. Easily degraded and difficult to maintain, they are under increasing pressure as expanding human populations move in and endeavour to force a living from them. As a result they contain some of the worst examples of resource degradation.

This book examines the problems and opportunities involved in man's use of semi-arid areas. The authors are all actively involved in research and land management in the areas discussed. Each chapter begins with a detailed, up-to-date account of the ecology of the region (its climate, soils, vegetation, fauna and main ecological characteristics). This is followed by a history of land use, problems involved in its management, a review of current research and recommended land use practices. The common features of semi-arid ecosystems are brought together in a final section.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780444599971

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

B.H. Walker Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.