Management of Semi-Arid Ecosystems, Volume 7
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Acknowledgements
Section I
Introduction
References
Section II: Ecology and Management of the World's Semi-Arid Regions
Chapter 1. Cattle Ranching in the Semi-Arid Savannas of East and Southern Africa
Introduction
The Environment
Present Land-Use and Production Methods
The Management of Semi-arid Savanna for Cattle Production
Conclusion
References
Chapter 2. Game Ranching in Africa
Introduction
Ecological Characteristics of the Semi-Arid Savannas
Past and Present Land-Use
The Theoretical Basis of Game Ranching
Practical Implications in Game Ranching
Conclusions
Recommendations
References
Chapter 3. Management of the Semi-Arid and Arid Rangelands of Australia
Introduction
A Description of the Arid Lands
History and Structure of Land-Use
Present Management of the Arid and Semi-Arid Lands
Conclusions
References
Chapter 4. Management of Semi-Arid Ecosystems in Israel
Seligman
Introduction
Environment and Biota
History
The Old Crop—Livestock System
Ecological Evaluation of the Traditional System
Recent Changes in the Bedouin System
The New Cropping System
New Integrated Cropping Grazing Systems?
Other Land-Uses
References
Chapter 5. Utilization of Grass- and Shrublands of the South-Western United States
Introduction
Climate
Land, Plant and Animal Resources
Past Land-Use
Present Conditions
Recommended Land-Use Practices
References
Chapter 6. Land-Use in the Southern Margins of the Sahara
Introduction
Environment
Agricultural Systems
The Ecological Impact of Agriculture
Use and Abuse of the Environment
References
Chapter 7. Ecology of the Semi-Arid Regions of India with Emphasis on Land-use
Introduction
Geographical Limits
Climate
Geology
Soil
Biota
Vegetation and Land-Use
Conclusions and Recommendations
References
Chapter 8. Ecology and Management of Semi-Arid Ecosystems in Brazil
Introduction
Caatinga
Cerrado
References
Chapter 9. Land-Use of Semi-Deserts in the U.S.S.R.
Introduction
Natural Features of the Semi-Deserts of the U.S.S.R
Utilization of the Natural Resources
Conclusions
References
Chapter 10. Land-Use of Semi-Deserts in Central Asia
Natural Features of the Semi-Deserts
The Use of Natural Resources
Conclusion
References
Chapter 11. Management of Natural Vegetation in the Semi-Arid Ecosystems of Mexico
Introduction
Description of the Ecosystems
Ecosystem Management
Recommended Management Practices
References
Section III: Discussion
Management Principles for Semi-Arid Ecosystems
Introduction
Determinants of Semi-Arid Ecosystems
Management Principles for Semi-Arid Ecosystems
References
Author Index
Description
Extensive regions of the world have a climate which, whilst permitting development of a continuous vegetative cover, is too dry for successful annual cropping. These are the semi-arid areas where land use is based on the natural vegetation. Easily degraded and difficult to maintain, they are under increasing pressure as expanding human populations move in and endeavour to force a living from them. As a result they contain some of the worst examples of resource degradation.
This book examines the problems and opportunities involved in man's use of semi-arid areas. The authors are all actively involved in research and land management in the areas discussed. Each chapter begins with a detailed, up-to-date account of the ecology of the region (its climate, soils, vegetation, fauna and main ecological characteristics). This is followed by a history of land use, problems involved in its management, a review of current research and recommended land use practices. The common features of semi-arid ecosystems are brought together in a final section.
