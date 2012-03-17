Management of Preterm Birth: Best Practices in Prediction, Prevention, and Treatment, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739004, 9781455742981

Management of Preterm Birth: Best Practices in Prediction, Prevention, and Treatment, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 39-1

1st Edition

Authors: Alice Goepfert
eBook ISBN: 9781455742981
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739004
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th March 2012
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

More than half a million babies in the US are born prematurely every year - preterm birth is the leading cause of infant mortality and those who survive may face lifelong problems.  This issue of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics discusses the epidemiology, outcomes and clinical prediction of preterm birth, and offers information on various therapies.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455742981
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739004

About the Authors

Alice Goepfert Author

Department of Ob/Gyn, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, University of Alabama, Birmingham

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.