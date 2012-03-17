Management of Preterm Birth: Best Practices in Prediction, Prevention, and Treatment, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 39-1
Authors: Alice Goepfert
More than half a million babies in the US are born prematurely every year - preterm birth is the leading cause of infant mortality and those who survive may face lifelong problems. This issue of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics discusses the epidemiology, outcomes and clinical prediction of preterm birth, and offers information on various therapies.
About the Authors
Alice Goepfert Author
Department of Ob/Gyn, Division of Maternal Fetal Medicine, University of Alabama, Birmingham
