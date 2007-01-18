Management of Post-Operative Pain with Acupuncture - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103612, 9780702033100

Management of Post-Operative Pain with Acupuncture

1st Edition

Authors: Peilin Sun
eBook ISBN: 9780702033100
Hardcover ISBN: 9780443103612
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 18th January 2007
Page Count: 304
Description

This text gives a thorough and analytical review of the treatment options for post-operative pain, using acupuncture. Based on the clinical experience of the author and supported by that of acupuncturists in Chinese universities, the book offers a comprehensive and detailed set of treatments for a wide variety of post-operative pain symptoms and conditions, and includes detailed modifications of the treatments, to aid clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Thorough exploration of the management of post-operative pain with acupuncture
  • Provides knowledge on the theory and practical skills of the treatment with acupuncture in order to obtain better therapeutic results
  • Only book available offering acupuncturists the opportunity to manage the treatment skilfully
  • Comprehensively covers all kinds of pain after the operation
  • Highlights the importance of treatment differentiation, point selection, point explanations and modifications, hereby providing as much knowledge on treatment as possible
  • In addition to acupuncture treatment, also includes relevant information for example on auricular acupuncture, electroacupuncture and point injection
  • Written by an experienced and well-known author in the field

Table of Contents

CHAPTER 1 GENERAL INTRODUCTION

Generalisation

Aetiology of the Pain after the operation

Incomplete disappearance of Exogenous factors

Wind. Cold. Damp. Dryness. Heat (Fire, Warmth)

Seven emotional factors

Over thinking. Excessive anger. Excessive sadness.

Excessive meditation. Over fear

Miscellaneous pathogenic factors

Improper food intake or medications. Over stress, overstrain or lack of physical exertion. Traumatic injuries

Pathology of Pain after the operation

Disturbance of the Qi and Blood circulation is the main pathology

Influence on physiological function of the Zang-Fu organs and tissues

Damage or even cutting off some normal tissues and Meridians

Blood stagnation due to remaining of some excessive Blood during the operation

Loss of Qi and Blood

Disturbance of the Heart in housing the Shen

Scale formation

Differentiation of Pain after the operation

Differentiation of the location of the pain

Differentiation of the nature of the pain

Incomplete disappearance of Exogenous factors. Cold and Heat. Excess and Deficiency. Qi Stagnation and Blood Stagnation. Damp and Dryness

Differentiation of the characteristics of the pain

Sore pain. Distending pain. Stabling pain. Sharp pain. Throbbing pain. Burning pain. Colic pain. Hemialgia. Pantalgia. Wandering pain. Pain with spasm. Pain with suffocating feeling. Pain with radiation. Pain with contraction. Pain with heaviness. Pain with swelling. Pain with dislike or preference to pressure and massage. Pain with preference to warmth or cold. Constant or intermittent pain

Diagnosis principle and treatment concepts

General principle of pain diagnosis

Application of four methods of diagnosis.

Master of the syndromes prior to the operation.

Determination of the actual and past causative factors for the pain. Channel and point palpation

General concepts of treatment

Managing the secondary symptom and searching the root causes

Supporting the Anti-pathogenic Qi and expel pathogenic factors

Preventing possible new invasion of Exogenous pathogenic factors

Considering the individual constitutions

Selection and combination of acupuncture points

Selection of acupuncture point

Selection of the pain-controlling points

Selection of the points for the causative treatment

Calming the Shen and benefiting the Heart

Selection of the inducing points

Combination of acupuncture points

Combining the local points and distal points

Combining the points on the left with the diseases on the right

Combining the points on the front with the points on the back

Combining the point on the Yang Channels and the points on the Yin Channels

Combining the points above with the points below

Additional Techniques

Moxibustion. Electric Stimulation. Cutaneous Needle. The Three - Edged Needle. The Intradermal Needle. Point Injection. Auricular Acupuncture. Scalp Acupuncture.

Point prescription and frequency of treatment

Point prescriptions

Frequency of treatment

Modern research on pain control by acupuncture

CHAPTER 2 SENSE ORGAN PAIN AFTER THE OPERATION

Post-operative Facial Pain

Post-operative Eye Pain

Post-operative Ear Pain

Post-operative Nasal Pain

Post-operative Lip Pain

Post-operative Tooth Pain

Post-operative Tongue Pain

Post-operative Throat Pain

CHAPTER 3 FRONT TRUNK PAIN

Post-operative Painful Swallowing

Post-operative Chest Pain

Post-operative Breast Pain

Post-operative Axillary Pain

Post-operative Epigastric Pain

Post-operative Hypochondria Pain

Post-operative Abdominal Pain

II. Treatment differentiations

CHAPTER 4 THE PAIN OVER THE BODY

Pain in the Entire Body

Post-operative Headache

Post-operative Neck Pain

Post-operative Shoulder Pain

Post-operative Elbow Pain

Post-operative Wrist Pain

Post-operative Hand Pain

Post-operative Hip Pain

Post-operative Knee Pain

Post-operative Ankle Pain

Post-operative Heel Pain

Post-operative Foot Pain

Post-operative Leg Pain

Post-operative Back Pain

Post-operative Coccyx Pain

Phantom Pain

CHAPTER 5 GENITAL PAIN

Post-operative Gynecological Pain

Post-operative Genital Pain

Post-operative Urination Pain

Post-operative Anal Pain

BIBLIOGRAPHIES

About the Author

Peilin Sun

Dr Sun Peilin, Professor of Medicine, Guangxi College of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Jiangxi College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China; Professor in Traditional Chinese Medicine, Jing Ming College of Oriental Medicine, Belgium.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of TCM, Guangxi College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, Jiangxi College of Traditional Chinese Medicine, China, and Jing Ming College of Oriental Medicine, Belgium

