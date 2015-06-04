Management of Patients with Traumatic Injuries, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323388825, 9780323388832

Management of Patients with Traumatic Injuries, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Karen Bergman
eBook ISBN: 9780323388832
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323388825
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 4th June 2015
Description

Special considerations arise as critical care nurses care for victims of trauma and violence. This issue highlights the recent advances in the care of these patients, including victims of street crime and domestic violence.  As a result of the wars in Afganistan and Iraq, changes in the echelons of care have been brought to U.S. trauma centers in order to better triage, manage, and provide post-surgical care to trauma patients. Articles in this issue address the advances in this field.

About the Authors

Karen Bergman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Western Michigan University, Kalamazoo, MI

