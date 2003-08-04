Management of Patients with Neuromuscular Disease
1st Edition
A great majority of people with neuromuscular diseases like muscular dystrophy, ALS, spinal muscular atrophy, myasthenia gravis and post-poliomyelitis continue to be told that they have "terminal illnesses" and are not offered management options that can spare them of cardiopulmonary morbidity and mortality. This book is unique in offering viable management alternatives that result in a patients prolonged survival and enhanced quality of life.
- Unique because it offers descriptions of how to eliminate the respiratory or cardiac causes of complications and death for neuromuscular diseases.
- Emphasizes the home care/management of severe disabled individuals with neuromuscular disorders and those who require ventilator use.
- Describes inexpensive methods of clearing airway secretions and preventing episodes of respiratory failure that would otherwise necessitate hospitalizations and expensive, invasive interventions like tracheotomy or result in the patient's death. Important in the third world where this could prevent many deaths.
Section 1: General Evaluation and Management Concerns
1. Disease Assessment and Evolution
2. Medical Therapies and Research
3. Nutrition
4. Swallowing and Gastrointestinal Concerns
5. Cardiac Management
Section 2: The Physical Intervention Stages
6. Stage 1: The Ambulatory Stage
7. Stage 2: Stage of Loss of Ambulation
8. Conventional "End-Stage" Management
Section 3: The Stage of Prolonged Quality Survival
9. The Physiological Basis of Aiding Respiratory Muscles
10. Noninvasive Respiratory Muscle Aids, Intervention Goals, and Mechanisms of Action
11. Respiratory Muscle Aids: Patient Evaluation, Respiratory Aid Protocol, and Outcomes
12. Pediatrics Respiratory Management
13. Quality of Life and Ethical Issues
John Bach
Professor of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Vice Chairman, Department of Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, Professor of Neuroscience, Codirector, Jerry Lewis Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinic, UMDNJ--The New Jersey Medical School, Newark, NJ