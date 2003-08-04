Management of Patients with Neuromuscular Disease

A great majority of people with neuromuscular diseases like muscular dystrophy, ALS, spinal muscular atrophy, myasthenia gravis and post-poliomyelitis continue to be told that they have "terminal illnesses" and are not offered management options that can spare them of cardiopulmonary morbidity and mortality. This book is unique in offering viable management alternatives that result in a patients prolonged survival and enhanced quality of life.