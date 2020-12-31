Management of Operating Room Critical Events, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 38-4
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Alexander A. Hannenberg, focuses on Management of Critical Events. This is one of four issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. Lee Fleisher. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Why We Fail to Rescue from Critical Events; High Fidelity Simulation Training; Alternatives to High Fidelity Simulation Training; Tools to Improve our Capacity to Rescue; Use of Cognitive Aids to Improve Management of Critical Events; Real-time debriefing after critical events: Exploring the Gap between Principle and Reality; Mass Casualty Events; Obstetrical Hemorrhage; Intraoperative cardiac arrest; The Lost Airway; The Septic Patient and Oxygen Supply Failure.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 31st December 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323761284
About the Editor
Alex Hannenberg
Affiliations and Expertise
Brigham & Women's Hospital / Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Boston, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.