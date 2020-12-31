Management of Operating Room Critical Events, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323761284

Management of Operating Room Critical Events, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 38-4

1st Edition

Editor: Alex Hannenberg
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323761284
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st December 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, guest edited by Dr. Alexander A. Hannenberg, focuses on Management of Critical Events. This is one of four issues each year selected by the series consulting editor, Dr. Lee Fleisher. Articles in this issue include, but are not limited to: Why We Fail to Rescue from Critical Events; High Fidelity Simulation Training; Alternatives to High Fidelity Simulation Training; Tools to Improve our Capacity to Rescue; Use of Cognitive Aids to Improve Management of Critical Events; Real-time debriefing after critical events: Exploring the Gap between Principle and Reality; Mass Casualty Events; Obstetrical Hemorrhage; Intraoperative cardiac arrest; The Lost Airway; The Septic Patient and Oxygen Supply Failure.

About the Editor

Alex Hannenberg

Affiliations and Expertise

Brigham & Women's Hospital / Harvard TH Chan School of Public Health, Boston, USA

