Management of Neck Pain Disorders
1st Edition
a research informed approach
Table of Contents
Section 1 Introduction
1 Neck Pain Disorders
Section 2 Clinical Sciences
2 Nociception and Pain perception
3 Movement and Posture in Neck Pain Disorders
4 Neural Tissue in Neck Pain Disorders
5 Neuromuscular Disturbances in Neck Pain Disorders
6 Sensorimotor Control Disturbances in Neck Pain Disorders
7 Psychological and Social Considerations in Neck Pain Disorders
Section 3 Clinical Assessment
8 Clinical Assessment: The patient interview
9 Clinical Assessment: The physical examination
10 The Differential Diagnosis of Symptoms and Signs of Sensorimotor Control Disturbances
11 Headache: The Differential Diagnosis of Cervical Musculoskeletal Causes or Contributors
Section 4 Clinical Management
12 Principles of Management
13 Communication, Education and Self-Management
14 Management of Joint and Movement Dysfunction
15 Management of Neuromuscular Dysfunction
16 Management of Sensorimotor Control Disturbances
17 Management of Nerve Tissue
18 Case Presentations: Clinical reasoning and clinical decision making
19 Concluding Remarks: Focussing on prevention
About the Author
Gwendolen Jull
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Physiotherapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia
Deborah Falla
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chair in Rehabilitation Science and Physiotherapy, School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Birmingham, UK
Julia Treleaven
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Officer in Physiotherapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia
Shaun O'Leary
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Research Fellow, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia