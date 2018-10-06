Management of Neck Pain Disorders

Section 1 Introduction

1 Neck Pain Disorders

Section 2 Clinical Sciences

2 Nociception and Pain perception

3 Movement and Posture in Neck Pain Disorders

4 Neural Tissue in Neck Pain Disorders

5 Neuromuscular Disturbances in Neck Pain Disorders

6 Sensorimotor Control Disturbances in Neck Pain Disorders

7 Psychological and Social Considerations in Neck Pain Disorders

Section 3 Clinical Assessment

8 Clinical Assessment: The patient interview

9 Clinical Assessment: The physical examination

10 The Differential Diagnosis of Symptoms and Signs of Sensorimotor Control Disturbances

11 Headache: The Differential Diagnosis of Cervical Musculoskeletal Causes or Contributors

Section 4 Clinical Management

12 Principles of Management

13 Communication, Education and Self-Management

14 Management of Joint and Movement Dysfunction

15 Management of Neuromuscular Dysfunction

16 Management of Sensorimotor Control Disturbances

17 Management of Nerve Tissue

18 Case Presentations: Clinical reasoning and clinical decision making

19 Concluding Remarks: Focussing on prevention