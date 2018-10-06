Management of Neck Pain Disorders - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702074776, 9780702074752

Management of Neck Pain Disorders

1st Edition

a research informed approach

Authors: Gwendolen Jull Deborah Falla Julia Treleaven Shaun O'Leary
eBook ISBN: 9780702074752
eBook ISBN: 9780702074769
Hardcover ISBN: 9780702074776
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 6th October 2018
Page Count: 280
Table of Contents

Section 1 Introduction

1 Neck Pain Disorders

Section 2 Clinical Sciences

2 Nociception and Pain perception

3 Movement and Posture in Neck Pain Disorders

4 Neural Tissue in Neck Pain Disorders

5 Neuromuscular Disturbances in Neck Pain Disorders

6 Sensorimotor Control Disturbances in Neck Pain Disorders

7 Psychological and Social Considerations in Neck Pain Disorders

Section 3 Clinical Assessment

8 Clinical Assessment: The patient interview

9 Clinical Assessment: The physical examination

10 The Differential Diagnosis of Symptoms and Signs of Sensorimotor Control Disturbances

11 Headache: The Differential Diagnosis of Cervical Musculoskeletal Causes or Contributors

Section 4 Clinical Management

12 Principles of Management

13 Communication, Education and Self-Management

14 Management of Joint and Movement Dysfunction

15 Management of Neuromuscular Dysfunction

16 Management of Sensorimotor Control Disturbances

17 Management of Nerve Tissue

18 Case Presentations: Clinical reasoning and clinical decision making

19 Concluding Remarks: Focussing on prevention

About the Author

Gwendolen Jull

Affiliations and Expertise

Emeritus Professor, Physiotherapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia

Deborah Falla

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Chair in Rehabilitation Science and Physiotherapy, School of Sport, Exercise and Rehabilitation Sciences, University of Birmingham, UK

Julia Treleaven

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Officer in Physiotherapy, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia

Shaun O'Leary

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Research Fellow, School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, The University of Queensland, Australia

