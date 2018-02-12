Management of Metatarsalgia and Painful Lesser Toe Deformities , An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323581523, 9780323581530

Management of Metatarsalgia and Painful Lesser Toe Deformities , An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-1

1st Edition

Authors: Todd Irwin
eBook ISBN: 9780323581530
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323581523
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th February 2018
Table of Contents

Preface: Management of Metatarsalgia and Lesser Toe Deformities

Anatomy and Physiology of the Lesser Metatarsophalangeal Joints

Conservative Management of Metatarsalgia and Lesser Toe Deformities

Treatment of Metatarsalgia with Distal Osteotomies

Treatment of Metatarsalgia with Proximal Osteotomies

Metatarsal Osteotomies: Complications

Gastrocnemius Recession for Metatarsalgia

Treatment of Flexible Lesser Toe Deformities

Treatment of Rigid Hammer-Toe Deformity: Permanent Versus Removable Implant Selection

Lesser Metatarsophalangeal Joint Instability: Treatment with Tendon Transfers

Lesser Metatarsophalangeal Joint Instability: Advancements in Plantar Plate Reconstruction

Managing Complications of Lesser Toe and Metatarsophalangeal Joint Surgery

Treatment of Freiberg Disease

Description

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, edited by Dr. Todd Irwin, will cover Management of Metatarsalgia and Painful Lesser Toe Deformities. Topics covered in this volume include, but are not limited to: Conservative Treatment of Metatarsalgia and Lesser Toe Deformities; Treatment of Metatarsalgia with Distal Osteotomies; Treatment of Metatarsalgia with Proximal Osteotomies; Complications of Metatarsal Osteotomies; Gastrocnemius Recession for Metatarsalgia, Hammertoes and Clawtoes; Treatment of Rigid Hammertoe Deformity; Lesser Metatarsophalangeal Joint Instability; Managing Complications of Lesser Toe and Metatarsophalangeal Joint Surgery; and Treatment of Freiberg's Disease.

Details

About the Authors

Todd Irwin Author

University of Michigan

