Management of Metatarsalgia and Painful Lesser Toe Deformities , An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-1
Preface: Management of Metatarsalgia and Lesser Toe Deformities
Anatomy and Physiology of the Lesser Metatarsophalangeal Joints
Conservative Management of Metatarsalgia and Lesser Toe Deformities
Treatment of Metatarsalgia with Distal Osteotomies
Treatment of Metatarsalgia with Proximal Osteotomies
Metatarsal Osteotomies: Complications
Gastrocnemius Recession for Metatarsalgia
Treatment of Flexible Lesser Toe Deformities
Treatment of Rigid Hammer-Toe Deformity: Permanent Versus Removable Implant Selection
Lesser Metatarsophalangeal Joint Instability: Treatment with Tendon Transfers
Lesser Metatarsophalangeal Joint Instability: Advancements in Plantar Plate Reconstruction
Managing Complications of Lesser Toe and Metatarsophalangeal Joint Surgery
Treatment of Freiberg Disease
This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, edited by Dr. Todd Irwin, will cover Management of Metatarsalgia and Painful Lesser Toe Deformities. Topics covered in this volume include, but are not limited to: Conservative Treatment of Metatarsalgia and Lesser Toe Deformities; Treatment of Metatarsalgia with Distal Osteotomies; Treatment of Metatarsalgia with Proximal Osteotomies; Complications of Metatarsal Osteotomies; Gastrocnemius Recession for Metatarsalgia, Hammertoes and Clawtoes; Treatment of Rigid Hammertoe Deformity; Lesser Metatarsophalangeal Joint Instability; Managing Complications of Lesser Toe and Metatarsophalangeal Joint Surgery; and Treatment of Freiberg's Disease.
