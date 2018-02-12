Management of Metatarsalgia and Painful Lesser Toe Deformities , An issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics of North America, Volume 23-1

This issue of Foot and Ankle Clinics, edited by Dr. Todd Irwin, will cover Management of Metatarsalgia and Painful Lesser Toe Deformities. Topics covered in this volume include, but are not limited to: Conservative Treatment of Metatarsalgia and Lesser Toe Deformities; Treatment of Metatarsalgia with Distal Osteotomies; Treatment of Metatarsalgia with Proximal Osteotomies; Complications of Metatarsal Osteotomies; Gastrocnemius Recession for Metatarsalgia, Hammertoes and Clawtoes; Treatment of Rigid Hammertoe Deformity; Lesser Metatarsophalangeal Joint Instability; Managing Complications of Lesser Toe and Metatarsophalangeal Joint Surgery; and Treatment of Freiberg's Disease.