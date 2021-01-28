Management of Metastatic Liver Tumors, An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 30-1

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. Michael I. D'Angelica, is devoted to Management of Metastatic Liver Tumors. Dr. D'Angelica has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Surgical management of liver metastases of colorectal cancer; Surgical management of liver metastases of breast cancer; Surgical management of liver metastases of neuroendocrine tumors; Surgical management of liver metastases of sarcoma (including GIST); Surgical management of liver metastases of gynecologic cancers; Surgical management of liver metastases of genitourinary cancers; Surgical management of liver metastases of uveal and dermal melanoma; Is there a role for locoregional therapies for non-colorectal GI malignancies?; Intra-arterial chemotherapy for liver metastases; External beam radiation for liver metastases; Isolated hepatic perfusion for liver metastases; Debate: Improvements in systemic therapies for liver metastases will soon render locoregional treatments obsolete; Debate: Improvements in systemic therapies for liver metastases will increase the role of locoregional treatments; and more!