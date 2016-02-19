Management of Medical Technology
1st Edition
A Primer for Clinical Engineers
Management of Medical Technology: A Primer for Clinical Engineers introduces and examines the functions and activities of clinical engineering within the medical environment of the modern hospital. The book provides insight into the role that clinical engineers play in the management of medical technology. Topics covered include the history, job functions, and the professionalization of clinical engineering; safety in the clinical environment; management of hospital equipment; assessment and acquisition of medical technologies; preparation of a business plan for the clinical engineering department; and the moral and ethical issues that surround the delivery of health-care. Clinical engineers and biomedical engineers will find the book as a great reference material.
Table of Contents
Contents
Contributors
Acknowledgments
1. Clinical Engineering: Evolution of a Discipline
Evolution of the Modern Health-Care System
What is Clinical Engineering?
Hospital Organization and the Role of Clinical Engineering
Professional Status of Clinical Engineering
Certification for Clinical Engineers
Clinical Engineering Education
Future of Clinical Engineering
Exercises
References
2. Safety in the Clinical Environment
Electrical Safety
Safety Programs
Summary
Exercises
References
3. Technology Management
Technology Management Program
Medical Equipment Management
Maintenance Schedules
Computerized Maintenance Management and Information Systems
Summary
Exercises
References
4. Medical Technology: Assessment and Acquisition
Technology Assessment
Technology Assessment in Hospitals: An Example
Acquisition of New Equipment
Summary
Exercises
References
5. Codes, Standards, and Regulations
History
Definitions
Role of the United States Government
Building Codes
Voluntary Consensus Standards Organizations
Voluntary Accreditation Organizations
Trade Associations
Professional Societies
Listing Organizations
International Standards
Summary
Exercises
References
6. Facilities Management and Design
Facilities Management
Facilities Design
Case Study: Design of a Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory
Summary
Exercises
References
7. Management and Supervision
Planning
Preparing a Business Plan
Organizing and Leading
Controlling
A Case Study: The Biomedical Instrumentation Department at the University of Texas, M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
Summary
Exercises
References
8. Development and Operation of a Clinical Engineering Department: A Practitioner's Perspective
Development of a Clinical Engineering Program: Initial Steps
Determination of Required Resources
Program Management
Summary
Exercises
References
9. Computer Systems of Interest to Clinical Engineers
Basic Computer Concepts
The Binary Number System
The Microcomputer
Memory Storage and Input/Output (I/O) Devices
Data Acquisition and Signal Processing
Computer Networks
Data Base Systems
Computers in the Clinical Laboratory
Patient Data Base Acquisition, Multiphasic Testing and Development of the Patient Medical Record
Patient Monitoring Systems
Medical Imaging Technology
Diagnostic Support Systems: Expert Systems in Clinical Care
Clinical Engineering and Management—Information Systems
Summary
Exercises
References
10. Moral and Ethical Issues in Clinical Engineering Practice
The Ethical Significance of Professionalism
Code of Ethics
The Nature of Moral Judgments
Defining Death: A Moral Dilemma Posed by Medical Technology
Euthanasia
Human Experimentation
Regulation of Medical Device Innovation
Conclusion: Equitable Access to Medical Technologies
Exercises
References
11. Clinical Engineering: International Comparisons and Future Directions
The First International Survey of Clinical Engineering Departments (1988)
Major Conclusions of the First Study
The Second Study (1991)
Main Changes occurring Over the Three-Year Period (1988-1991)
Conclusion
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 14th October 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483193908