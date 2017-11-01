Management of Labor and Delivery, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 44-4
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics
Management of Labor and Delivery
Foreword: Addressing Common Management Dilemmas in Labor and Delivery
Preface: Evidence-Based Management of Labor and Delivery: What Do We Still Need to Know?
Evidence-Based Labor and Delivery Management: Can We Safely Reduce the Cesarean Rate?
Defining and Managing Normal and Abnormal First Stage of Labor
Defining and Managing Normal and Abnormal Second Stage of Labor
Labor Induction Techniques: Which Is the Best?
Is There a Place for Outpatient Preinduction Cervical Ripening
Augmentation of Labor: A Review of Oxytocin Augmentation and Active Management of Labor
Elective Induction of Labor: What is the Impact?
Update on Fetal Monitoring: Overview of Approaches and Management of Category II Tracings
The Evolution of the Laborist
Fetal Malpresentation and Malposition: Diagnosis and Management
Labor and Delivery of Twin Pregnancies
Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Trends: Which Way Is the Pendulum Swinging?
Quality Improvement and Patient Safety on Labor and Delivery
Description
Dr. Caughey has recruited top experts to address the current questions and thinking with regard to the management of labor and delivery. Authors have presented current clinical reviews on the following topics: Defining and managing normal and abnormal first stage of labor; Defining and managing normal and abnormal second stage of labor; Laborist models on labor and delivery; Quality Improvement on Labor and Delivery; Fetal Malposition; Is there a place for outpatient pre-induction cervical ripening; Management of twins on labor and delivery; Cervical ripening techniques: Which is the best; Augmentation of labor: What are the approaches; Elective induction of labor: What is the impact; VBAC trends: Which way is the pendulum swinging; and Update on fetal monitoring. Readers will come away with the current clinical trends and information they need to successfully manage labor and delivery.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 1st November 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323552875
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323552868
About the Authors
Aaron Caughey Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR