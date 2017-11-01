Management of Labor and Delivery, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 44-4

Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics

Management of Labor and Delivery

Foreword: Addressing Common Management Dilemmas in Labor and Delivery

Preface: Evidence-Based Management of Labor and Delivery: What Do We Still Need to Know?

Evidence-Based Labor and Delivery Management: Can We Safely Reduce the Cesarean Rate?

Defining and Managing Normal and Abnormal First Stage of Labor

Defining and Managing Normal and Abnormal Second Stage of Labor

Labor Induction Techniques: Which Is the Best?

Is There a Place for Outpatient Preinduction Cervical Ripening

Augmentation of Labor: A Review of Oxytocin Augmentation and Active Management of Labor

Elective Induction of Labor: What is the Impact?

Update on Fetal Monitoring: Overview of Approaches and Management of Category II Tracings

The Evolution of the Laborist

Fetal Malpresentation and Malposition: Diagnosis and Management

Labor and Delivery of Twin Pregnancies

Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Trends: Which Way Is the Pendulum Swinging?

Quality Improvement and Patient Safety on Labor and Delivery