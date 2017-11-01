Management of Labor and Delivery, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323552868, 9780323552875

Management of Labor and Delivery, An Issue of Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics, Volume 44-4

1st Edition

Authors: Aaron Caughey
eBook ISBN: 9780323552875
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323552868
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st November 2017
Table of Contents

Obstetrics and Gynecology Clinics

Management of Labor and Delivery

Foreword: Addressing Common Management Dilemmas in Labor and Delivery

Preface: Evidence-Based Management of Labor and Delivery: What Do We Still Need to Know?

Evidence-Based Labor and Delivery Management: Can We Safely Reduce the Cesarean Rate?

Defining and Managing Normal and Abnormal First Stage of Labor

Defining and Managing Normal and Abnormal Second Stage of Labor

Labor Induction Techniques: Which Is the Best?

Is There a Place for Outpatient Preinduction Cervical Ripening

Augmentation of Labor: A Review of Oxytocin Augmentation and Active Management of Labor

Elective Induction of Labor: What is the Impact?

Update on Fetal Monitoring: Overview of Approaches and Management of Category II Tracings

The Evolution of the Laborist

Fetal Malpresentation and Malposition: Diagnosis and Management

Labor and Delivery of Twin Pregnancies

Vaginal Birth After Cesarean Trends: Which Way Is the Pendulum Swinging?

Quality Improvement and Patient Safety on Labor and Delivery

Description

Dr. Caughey has recruited top experts to address the current questions and thinking with regard to the management of labor and delivery. Authors have presented current clinical reviews on the following topics: Defining and managing normal and abnormal first stage of labor; Defining and managing normal and abnormal second stage of labor; Laborist models on labor and delivery; Quality Improvement on Labor and Delivery; Fetal Malposition; Is there a place for outpatient pre-induction cervical ripening; Management of twins on labor and delivery; Cervical ripening techniques: Which is the best; Augmentation of labor: What are the approaches; Elective induction of labor: What is the impact; VBAC trends: Which way is the pendulum swinging; and Update on fetal monitoring. Readers will come away with the current clinical trends and information they need to successfully manage labor and delivery.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
About the Authors

Aaron Caughey Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Oregon Health & Science University, Portland, OR

