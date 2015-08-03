Management of Intra-operative Crises, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 25-3
1st Edition
Description
Management of Intra-operative Crises is reviewed extensively in this important Thoracic Surgery Clinics of North America issue. Articles include: Massive Airway Hemorrhage; Great Vessel Injury; Endotracheal Tube Management and Obstructed Airway; Perioperative or Operative Pulmonary Embolus; Acute Intraoperative Aspiration; Patent Mammary Disruption During Thoracic Surgery; Immediate Post-lobectomy Crisis Management; Cardiopulmonary Bypass, Rapid Pacing, and ECMO for Emergent Intraoperative Thoracic Situations; Unexplained Intraoperative Hypotension; Coagulopathy & Anticoagulation during Thoracic Surgery; Perioperative Pneumonectomy Management; Pulmonary Artery Bleeding during VATS; Tracheal Repair and Airway Management; and more!
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2015
- Published:
- 3rd August 2015
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323393591
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323393584
About the Authors
Shanda Blackmon Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Thoracic Surgery Mayo Clinic, Department of Surgery