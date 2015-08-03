Management of Intra-operative Crises, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323393584, 9780323393591

Management of Intra-operative Crises, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 25-3

1st Edition

Authors: Shanda Blackmon
eBook ISBN: 9780323393591
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393584
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd August 2015
Description

Management of Intra-operative Crises is reviewed extensively in this important Thoracic Surgery Clinics of North America issue. Articles include: Massive Airway Hemorrhage; Great Vessel Injury; Endotracheal Tube Management and Obstructed Airway; Perioperative or Operative Pulmonary Embolus; Acute Intraoperative Aspiration; Patent Mammary Disruption During Thoracic Surgery; Immediate Post-lobectomy Crisis Management; Cardiopulmonary Bypass, Rapid Pacing, and ECMO for Emergent Intraoperative Thoracic Situations; Unexplained Intraoperative Hypotension; Coagulopathy & Anticoagulation during Thoracic Surgery; Perioperative Pneumonectomy Management; Pulmonary Artery Bleeding during VATS; Tracheal Repair and Airway Management; and more!

About the Authors

Shanda Blackmon Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor, Thoracic Surgery Mayo Clinic, Department of Surgery

