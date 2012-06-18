Management of Information Organizations
1st Edition
Table of Contents
This book is a significant step towards developing a body of management knowledge pertinent to the context of Library Information Science (LIS) and provides a succinct but deep account of management and information organizations. Management of Information Organizations presents a broad view of the information organizations and the nature of management in these organizations, and how information professionals are affected by such management systems. The book equips the reader with the knowledge that will enable them to develop a strong intellectual foundation relating to management and its manifestation in an information organization and provides a significant step towards developing a body of management knowledge pertinent to the context of LIS.
- Provides a foundation of the core concepts (i.e., management, information, organizations, information organizations, and the role of information professionals in organizations)
- Brings a multi-disciplinary point-of-view to the reader: concepts will be drawn from management, organizational theory, information science, consumer behaviour, and economics. They will be used to present the whole thesis of the book
- A blend of both theoretical and practical perspectives will be showcased
Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science
"This easily read book on the management of information organisations has arrived at a time when many of them are merging, reshaping and adjusting to meet changing economic and political pressures and social expectations…This book will appeal to students of information management or those looking for new frameworks for thinking about the management of information organisations."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 62, No. 3, 2013
Waseem Afzal Author
Waseem Afzal is a member of the School of Information Studies at Charles Sturt University in Australia. His research has been published in various journals, including the Journal of Information Science; International Journal of Education Research; Library and Information Science Research Electronic Journal; Journal of Information, Society and Justice; and Emporia State Research Studies. Afzal’s current research interests include the topics of management, organizational theory, strategy design, information industry, research methods, and socio-cultural influences on human information behaviour, LIS education, human information interaction, knowledge management, and information economics.
Charles Sturt University, Australia