Management of Information Organizations

1st Edition

Authors: Waseem Afzal
eBook ISBN: 9781780633039
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346241
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 18th June 2012
Page Count: 180
Table of Contents

Dedication

List of figures

List of abbreviations

Acknowledgements

Preface

About the author

Chapter 1: Information

Abstract:

Data, information, knowledge, and wisdom

Sources of information

Means to acquire information

Conclusion

Qualities of information

Content, conduit, and user

Human information behavior

Value of information

Chapter 2: Organizations

Abstract:

Introduction

Brief history of early organizations and progression to the current ones

Organization theory perspectives

Application of organization theory perspectives to information organizations

Constituents of an organization

Organizational departments and functions

Chapter 3: Management

Abstract:

Introduction to management

Management process

Management in information organizations

Management in the information age

Chapter 4: Information organizations

Abstract:

Introduction

Information organizations: definition and description

Important foundations

Information organizations sector

Libraries and museums: information organizations

Salient features of information organizations

Chapter 5: Role of information managers and information professionals in organizations

Abstract:

Introduction

Information manager

Information professional

Epilogue

References

Index

Description

This book is a significant step towards developing a body of management knowledge pertinent to the context of Library Information Science (LIS) and provides a succinct but deep account of management and information organizations. Management of Information Organizations presents a broad view of the information organizations and the nature of management in these organizations, and how information professionals are affected by such management systems. The book equips the reader with the knowledge that will enable them to develop a strong intellectual foundation relating to management and its manifestation in an information organization and provides a significant step towards developing a body of management knowledge pertinent to the context of LIS.

Key Features

  • Provides a foundation of the core concepts (i.e., management, information, organizations, information organizations, and the role of information professionals in organizations)
  • Brings a multi-disciplinary point-of-view to the reader: concepts will be drawn from management, organizational theory, information science, consumer behaviour, and economics. They will be used to present the whole thesis of the book
  • A blend of both theoretical and practical perspectives will be showcased

Readership

Practitioners and students of Library and Information Science

Reviews

"This easily read book on the management of information organisations has arrived at a time when many of them are merging, reshaping and adjusting to meet changing economic and political pressures and social expectations…This book will appeal to students of information management or those looking for new frameworks for thinking about the management of information organisations."--The Australian Library Journal, Vol. 62, No. 3, 2013

About the Authors

Waseem Afzal Author

Waseem Afzal is a member of the School of Information Studies at Charles Sturt University in Australia. His research has been published in various journals, including the Journal of Information Science; International Journal of Education Research; Library and Information Science Research Electronic Journal; Journal of Information, Society and Justice; and Emporia State Research Studies. Afzal’s current research interests include the topics of management, organizational theory, strategy design, information industry, research methods, and socio-cultural influences on human information behaviour, LIS education, human information interaction, knowledge management, and information economics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Charles Sturt University, Australia

