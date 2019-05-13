Management of Infectious Diseases in Stem Cell Transplantation and Hematologic Malignancy, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323678728

Management of Infectious Diseases in Stem Cell Transplantation and Hematologic Malignancy, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 33-2

1st Edition

Editors: Jo-Anne Young
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323678728
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th May 2019
Description

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Helen Boucher, Dr. Jo-Ann Young has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Infectious Disease Clinics of North America devoted to Management of Infectious Diseases in Stem Cell Transplantation and Hematologic Malignancy. Clinical review articles from expert authors are specifically devoted to the following topics, addressing both the stem cell transplant recipient and the hematologic malignancy patient: Chemotherapy Regimens for Hematologic Malignancies and Issues That Affect Infection; Stem Cell Transplantation Technical Issues That Affect Infection in The Recipient; Complications of Stem Cell Transplantation That Cause Infections; Antimicrobial Prophylaxis and Preemptive Agents and Regimens for the Prevention of Infection; Workup for Fever During Neutropenia; Herpesvirus Infections; Cytomegalovirus Infections; Respiratory Virus Infections; Other DNA Virus Infections; Bacterial Infections; Fungal Infections; Parasitic Infections; Vaccination; and Immunoglobulin Replacement. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to manage infections and improve outcomes in these patients.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323678728

About the Editors

Jo-Anne Young Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Division of Infectious Diseases and International Medicine, Infectious Disease and Transplant Physician, University of Minnesota, Minneapolis, Minnesota

