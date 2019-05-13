Management of Infectious Diseases in Stem Cell Transplantation and Hematologic Malignancy, An Issue of Infectious Disease Clinics of North America, Volume 33-2

In collaboration with Consulting Editor, Dr. Helen Boucher, Dr. Jo-Ann Young has put together a state-of the-art issue of the Infectious Disease Clinics of North America devoted to Management of Infectious Diseases in Stem Cell Transplantation and Hematologic Malignancy. Clinical review articles from expert authors are specifically devoted to the following topics, addressing both the stem cell transplant recipient and the hematologic malignancy patient: Chemotherapy Regimens for Hematologic Malignancies and Issues That Affect Infection; Stem Cell Transplantation Technical Issues That Affect Infection in The Recipient; Complications of Stem Cell Transplantation That Cause Infections; Antimicrobial Prophylaxis and Preemptive Agents and Regimens for the Prevention of Infection; Workup for Fever During Neutropenia; Herpesvirus Infections; Cytomegalovirus Infections; Respiratory Virus Infections; Other DNA Virus Infections; Bacterial Infections; Fungal Infections; Parasitic Infections; Vaccination; and Immunoglobulin Replacement. Readers will come away with the latest information they need to manage infections and improve outcomes in these patients.