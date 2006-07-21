Management of Industrial Cleaning Technology and Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080448886, 9780080464855

Management of Industrial Cleaning Technology and Processes

1st Edition

Authors: John Durkee
eBook ISBN: 9780080464855
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080448886
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 21st July 2006
Page Count: 288
Description

More stringent quality standards and environmental/safety regulations as well as new process and chemical technology have changed industrial cleaning from a “wet and wipe” application to a valued and demanding process operation. This book will help cleaning operatives, designers of equipment, metal finishers, industrial chemists and decontaminators understand the value and demands required within the industrial cleaning process and an environment of continuing change.

Key Features

  • Covers all aspects of modern cleaning technologies, helping readers to understand basics of cleaning, equipment used, techniques and possible changes to come within the industry.
  • Includes environmental regulations and the basis for modern cleaning technologies, ensuring the reader is up to date on cleaning chemicals and their affects.
  • Covers testing for cleanliness, ensuring cleaning operatives, technicians and end users understand how to achieve the demands required within the industrial cleaning process and an environment of continuing change.

Readership

Cleaning managers and technicians, designers of equipment, metal finishers, industrial chemists, end-users in specialised industrial cleaning, decontaminators.

Table of Contents

Introduction; Modern cleaning technologies; US and Global environmental regulations and basis for them; Health and hazard information associated with the chemicals used in industrial cleaning processes; Control of industrial cleaning processes; Testing for cleanliness; Challenging situations in critical and metal cleaning; Appendices.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080464855
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080448886

About the Author

John Durkee

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant in Cleaning Technology and Processes, Texas, USA

