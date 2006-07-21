Management of Industrial Cleaning Technology and Processes
1st Edition
Description
More stringent quality standards and environmental/safety regulations as well as new process and chemical technology have changed industrial cleaning from a “wet and wipe” application to a valued and demanding process operation. This book will help cleaning operatives, designers of equipment, metal finishers, industrial chemists and decontaminators understand the value and demands required within the industrial cleaning process and an environment of continuing change.
Key Features
- Covers all aspects of modern cleaning technologies, helping readers to understand basics of cleaning, equipment used, techniques and possible changes to come within the industry.
- Includes environmental regulations and the basis for modern cleaning technologies, ensuring the reader is up to date on cleaning chemicals and their affects.
- Covers testing for cleanliness, ensuring cleaning operatives, technicians and end users understand how to achieve the demands required within the industrial cleaning process and an environment of continuing change.
Readership
Cleaning managers and technicians, designers of equipment, metal finishers, industrial chemists, end-users in specialised industrial cleaning, decontaminators.
Table of Contents
Introduction; Modern cleaning technologies; US and Global environmental regulations and basis for them; Health and hazard information associated with the chemicals used in industrial cleaning processes; Control of industrial cleaning processes; Testing for cleanliness; Challenging situations in critical and metal cleaning; Appendices.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 21st July 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080464855
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080448886
About the Author
John Durkee
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Cleaning Technology and Processes, Texas, USA