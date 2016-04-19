Management of Hemostasis and Coagulopathies for Surgical and Critically Ill Patients
1st Edition
An Evidence-Based Approach
Description
Management of Hemostasis and Coagulopathies for Surgical and Critically Ill Patients: An Evidence-Based Approach offers a concise guide to a sub-specialty of transfusion medicine from the clinical laboratory perspective. It focuses on the clinical tests that may be done during preoperative assessment, intraoperative, and postoperative assessment and management of surgical or critically ill patients. Management of hemostasis and coagulopathies is approached from an evidence-based perspective—the coagulation status of a patient according to the laboratory test results. Algorithms and decision-support software, designed by the authors, guide clinicians with an additional tool to base transfusion dosage on specific laboratory results, including the use of an artificial neural network for predicting more accurate blood use.
Chapters reflect the experience of all three authors who have successfully applied the algorithm for better patient management as well as decreased wastage of expensive blood products, from both the clinical laboratory/pathology and clinical medicine perspective. This book will appeal to a broad section of clinical laboratory and medical practitioners from hematopathology, to internal medicine, surgery, and anesthesiology. For hematopathologists and pathologists who are involved in laboratory medicine and transfusion medicine, this book will help them understand the proper utilization of blood products and how to avoid unnecessary waste and costs for the hospital. For general surgery practitioners, this book will provide practical guidelines on how to use blood products rationally for best medical practice. Internists will also gain insight from this book, learning which patients are at higher risk of bleeding during surgery so that they can alert their clinical colleagues.
Key Features
- Focuses on the clinical tests that may be done during preoperative assessment, intraoperative, and postoperative assessment and management
- Explains new decision-support software developed by the authors as a tool for the management of bleeding patients
- Reviews common coagulation based tests (indication and interpretation) that are used to assist in the management of bleeding patients
- Provides an overview of various blood products, pharmacotherapeutic agents, antiplatelets, and anticoagulants, their usage strategy, indications, and therapy goals
Readership
Residents, fellows and professionals in pathology, hematopathology, surgery, internal/hospital medicine
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Coagulation based tests and their interpretation
Chapter 2. Blood bank testing and blood products
Chapter 3. Pharmacotherapy with Antiplatelet, Anticoagulant and their Reversing Agents
Chapter 4. Antiplatelets and anticoagulants
Chapter 5. Pre-operative assessment of patients
Chapter 6. Intraoperative and Postoperative Assessment and Management of Coagulopathy
Chapter 7. Specific clinical situations
Chapter 8. Decision-Support Software for Coagulopathy
Details
- No. of pages:
- 174
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 19th April 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128035696
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128035313
About the Author
Andy Nguyen
Andy Nguyen received his BS and MS degrees in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Houston. He had been working as a mechanical engineer for 5 years prior to enrolling in medical school. He obtained his MD degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch-Galveston and received his pathology residency training from the Pathology and Laboratory Medicine Department of the University of Texas Health Sciences Center located at the Texas Medical Center at Houston. After completing his residency, he stayed on as a faculty member and is currently a Full Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine. He has clinical and research interests in hematopathology, coagulopathy, and pathology informatics. Dr. Nguyen has published numerous scientific papers, written many invited review articles, and contributed to several textbooks. He has also received multiple teaching awards from the Pathology Department and from the Office of the Dean.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine; Director of Hematopathology and Coagulation-based Hemotherapy, University of Texas Health Sciences Center, Houston, TX, USA
Amitava Dasgupta
Amitava Dasgupta received his PhD degree in Chemistry from Stanford University and his fellowship training in Clinical Chemistry from the Laboratory Medicine Department of the University of Washington School of Medicine at Seattle. He is a tenured Full Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas Health Sciences Center located at the Texas Medical Center at Houston. Dr. Dasgupta has published 210 scientific papers, written many invited review articles, and has edited, co-edited or written 15 books. He is on the Editorial Board of five major medical journals including American Journal of Clinical Pathology, Archives of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, Therapeutic Drug Monitoring, Clinica Chimica Acta and Journal of Clinical Laboratory Analysis.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, McGovern Medical School, The University of Texas, Houston, TX, USA
Amer Wahed
Amer Wahed is a graduate of Medicine, training initially in Internal Medicine at Royal Postgraduate Medical School, London, England. He subsequently trained in Anatomic and Clinical Pathology from the University of Texas-Houston Medical School. After working for several years in a private setting, he joined the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine at the University of Texas-Houston Health Sciences Center. Currently he is an Assistant Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine and Associate Director of Clinical Chemistry and Immunology at Memorial-Hermann Hospital at the Texas Medical Center. He is also the Associate Director of the Pathology Residency Program at the University of Texas-Houston Medical School. Dr. Wahed has a strong interest in teaching and is actively involved in the education of medical students, graduate students, residents, and fellows. He has been recognized for his teaching contributions through awards from his department, as well as the Office of the Dean. He is also active in mentoring pathology residents in research and has published multiple papers in peer-reviewed journals.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine, University of Texas, McGovern School of Medicine, Houston, TX, USA