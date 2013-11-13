Management of Hand Fractures, An Issue of Hand Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323186056, 9780323186247

Management of Hand Fractures, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 29-4

1st Edition

Authors: Jeffrey N. Lawton
eBook ISBN: 9780323186247
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186056
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th November 2013
Description

This issue of Hand Clinics will cover the basics for common fractures throughout the hand, as well as an anatomical review, and tips for open fractures, pediatrics, rehabilitation, and complications. It is a much-needed collection of information that will serve Hand Clinics and its inclusion to Clinical Key well.

About the Authors

Jeffrey N. Lawton Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Michigan

