Management of Hand Fractures, An Issue of Hand Clinics, Volume 29-4
1st Edition
Authors: Jeffrey N. Lawton
eBook ISBN: 9780323186247
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323186056
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th November 2013
Description
This issue of Hand Clinics will cover the basics for common fractures throughout the hand, as well as an anatomical review, and tips for open fractures, pediatrics, rehabilitation, and complications. It is a much-needed collection of information that will serve Hand Clinics and its inclusion to Clinical Key well.
About the Authors
Jeffrey N. Lawton Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Michigan
