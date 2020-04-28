Management of GI and Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors,An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323696012

Management of GI and Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors,An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Editors: James Howe
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323696012
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. James Howe, is devoted to Management of GI and Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors. Dr. Howe has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Introduction and History of GI and Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEPNETs); Surgical Management of Colorectal Neuroendocrine Tumors; Management of Metastatic GEPNETs; Pathologic considerations in GEPNETs; Medical Management of GEPNETs; Workup of GEPNETs; Peptide Radioreceptor Therapy (PRRT); Surgical Management of Small Bowel Neuroendocrine Tumors; The Role of Functional Imaging in GEPNETs; Surgical Management of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors; Surgical Management of Other Gastric and Duodenal Neuroendocrine Tumors; and more!

Details

About the Editors

James Howe Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics

