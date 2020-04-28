Management of GI and Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors,An Issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, Volume 29-2

This issue of Surgical Oncology Clinics of North America, guest edited by Dr. James Howe, is devoted to Management of GI and Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors. Dr. Howe has assembled expert authors to review the following topics: Introduction and History of GI and Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors (GEPNETs); Surgical Management of Colorectal Neuroendocrine Tumors; Management of Metastatic GEPNETs; Pathologic considerations in GEPNETs; Medical Management of GEPNETs; Workup of GEPNETs; Peptide Radioreceptor Therapy (PRRT); Surgical Management of Small Bowel Neuroendocrine Tumors; The Role of Functional Imaging in GEPNETs; Surgical Management of Pancreatic Neuroendocrine Tumors; Surgical Management of Other Gastric and Duodenal Neuroendocrine Tumors; and more!