Management of GERD, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323754644

Management of GERD, An Issue of Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Clinics, Volume 30-2

1st Edition

Editors: Kenneth Chang
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323754644
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th April 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

In consultation with Consulting Editor, Dr. Charles Lightdale, Dr. Kenneth Chang has assembled top authors to provide a current update on the management of GERD. Clinical review articles provide updates on the these important topics: Mechanism and Pathophysiology of GERD; Personalized Approach in the work-up and management of GERD; Proton Pump Inhibitors; Radiofrequency Treatment for GERD; Trans-oral Incisionless Fundoplication (TIF); Innovations in Endoscopic Therapy for GERD; Laparoscopic Hernia Repair and Fundoplication, Failed Nissen; Laparoscopic Sphincter Augmentation (LINX); Refractory GERD and Functional Heartburn; and Extra-esophageal GERD and LPR. Readers will come away with the latest techniques and clinical applications to improve patient outcomes.

Details

About the Editors

Kenneth Chang Editor

Chao Comprehensive Digestive Disease Center

University of California, Irvine, Orange, CA

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Deputy Chief, Division of Spine Surgery, at the University of Hong Kong

